Every organization runs on information. It’s the lifeblood of the modern enterprise, fueling data-driven decision-making and artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives.

Yet despite its importance, few truly understand how information connects across systems. That lack of clarity can have serious consequences. According to IBM’s 2025 CEO Study, half of CEOs say recent technology investments have left their organizations with disconnected, piecemeal systems.

As companies modernize their data infrastructure, they continue to face a familiar challenge: complexity. However, with the right data architecture, companies can unify disparate data into a coherent ecosystem.