LLM APIs: Tips for bridging the gap

The cost of using LLM APIs can stack up quickly, so keep an eye on your usage. Most providers have dashboards or tools to monitor token usage and set monthly spending limits to manage your costs. Stay updated on pricing and algorithm changes that might better suit your budget and deliver more value.

Some providers offer lower prices or discounts on certain services. Google’s Gemini API, like OpenAI, has a cheaper price point for context caching, wherein a set of input tokens are stored in a cache for retrieval by succeeding requests. This practice is helpful when repetitive content is passed to a model—whether it’s a recurring instruction from a chatbot, repeated queries for a dataset or similar bug fixes for a codebase.

Meanwhile, OpenAI offers a discount for batch processing through its Batch API (Anthropic and Mistral have similar APIs). This asynchronous processing can be a cost-effective option for sending groups of requests on large datasets that don’t require immediate responses, such as summarizing lengthy documents or classifying content.

Take advantage of free LLM API tiers. These tiers are free of charge but have limits on tokens or usage. For enterprises on a tight budget, free LLM API tiers might be suitable for testing apps or building prototypes.