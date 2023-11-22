What is API monitoring?

More specifically, API monitoring involves assessing in-production API responses to ensure that they meet an organization’s performance benchmarks, and alerting the appropriate parties when things go awry. With companies moving increasingly toward digitized IT infrastructures, frictionless connectivity between parties and systems is paramount. This is where APIs enter the picture.

APIs serve as the building blocks of most mobile and web applications, and the data orchestration hub for the various processes, protocols, and apps that comprise most IT ecosystems. They facilitate communication between apps—and between apps and clients—enabling seamless integration of various services.

More than 75% of businesses report having 26 APIs (on average) per app deployed.1 And more than one-third report that all their apps use APIs, a figure that is expected to grow to more than 50% in the coming years.1

As such, API performance is a real concern for most companies. If not managed properly, compromised or outdated APIs can significantly impact the user experience and overall functionality of applications, as well as the business bottom line. Vigilant API monitoring practices can help businesses promptly address API performance and functionality issues before they become disruptive (or even catastrophic).