From enhancing customer experiences to arming employees with new tools, APIs are essential components of today’s modern web applications. If any APIs called on by an app are not available or slow to respond, they can severely impact its performance and create friction for end users. Without truly understanding what's going on behind the scenes, isolating and addressing these issues can be difficult, time consuming and costly.

API monitoring with IBM® Instana® Observability provides end-to-end monitoring to detect, diagnose and resolve issues with your mission-critical APIs. Delivering AI-powered automation, context and intelligence, Instana automatically detects API integration points, monitors API performance and traces API calls across different service layers.