API monitoring with IBM Instana Observability enables you to drive the availability, reliability and performance of your APIs for a seamless digital experience
From enhancing customer experiences to arming employees with new tools, APIs are essential components of today’s modern web applications. If any APIs called on by an app are not available or slow to respond, they can severely impact its performance and create friction for end users. Without truly understanding what's going on behind the scenes, isolating and addressing these issues can be difficult, time consuming and costly.

API monitoring with IBM® Instana® Observability provides end-to-end monitoring to detect, diagnose and resolve issues with your mission-critical APIs. Delivering AI-powered automation, context and intelligence, Instana automatically detects API integration points, monitors API performance and traces API calls across different service layers.
Boost observability to streamline application modernization
Benefits Establish the availability of critical APIs

Instana delivers end-to-end visibility to make sure all API endpoints are returning calls correctly, uptime is maximized and your users’ experience remains seamless.

 Drive the performance of critical APIs

Instana automatically traces API performance metrics by following request and response flows through multiple microservices to make sure that they deliver reliable and consistent results to end users.

 Get instant notifications about API issues

In the case of API availability errors or slow performance, Instana sends automatic alerts with detailed context so that all required data for troubleshooting the issue is available and downtime can be minimized.
Features
Comprehensive dashboard Instana provides a holistic view of API performance and health by collecting telemetry data from various sources such as logs, traces and metrics. By providing real-time visibility into API dependencies, errors, response times and other key metrics, you can identify and resolve issues proactively.
Service maps Instana can create service maps that show the relationships between different microservices, including internally facing, public facing, partner and third-party APIs. This helps your teams identify potential issues and dependencies.
Distributed tracing With Instana’s distributed tracing you can trace API calls across different services and see how long each service takes to respond. This helps you quickly identify bottlenecks and optimize API performance.
Deep code-level diagnostics When issues occur, Instana can provide deep code-level diagnostics that help developers identify the root cause of API errors or latency issues. This includes identifying the specific lines of code causing problems.
We need to make sure every customer is having a good experience. If a customer is waiting more than a couple seconds, they might leave. Tom Fite Senior Backend Engineer ExaVault Read the case study
300+ supported technologies

Instana integrates with other monitoring tools, such as log management and network monitoring tools like IBM® Turbonomic® to provide a comprehensive view of application performance across the entire IT infrastructure with no plug-ins or application restarts.

Resources Digital Experience Monitoring

Monitor and optimize user experience across endpoints with digital experience monitoring tools built for cloud-native

 What is Distributed Tracing?

Learn how distributed tracing is used to track and observe application requests as they move through distributed systems or microservice environments.
IBM Instana Observability gives everyone across the enterprise user-friendly access to the data they want with the context they need to deliver rapid issue prevention and remediation.

