From enhancing customer experiences to arming employees with new tools, APIs are essential components of today’s modern web applications. If any APIs called on by an app are not available or slow to respond, they can severely impact its performance and create friction for end users. Without truly understanding what's going on behind the scenes, isolating and addressing these issues can be difficult, time consuming and costly.
API monitoring with IBM® Instana® Observability provides end-to-end monitoring to detect, diagnose and resolve issues with your mission-critical APIs. Delivering AI-powered automation, context and intelligence, Instana automatically detects API integration points, monitors API performance and traces API calls across different service layers.
Instana delivers end-to-end visibility to make sure all API endpoints are returning calls correctly, uptime is maximized and your users’ experience remains seamless.
Instana automatically traces API performance metrics by following request and response flows through multiple microservices to make sure that they deliver reliable and consistent results to end users.
In the case of API availability errors or slow performance, Instana sends automatic alerts with detailed context so that all required data for troubleshooting the issue is available and downtime can be minimized.
Instana integrates with other monitoring tools, such as log management and network monitoring tools like IBM® Turbonomic® to provide a comprehensive view of application performance across the entire IT infrastructure with no plug-ins or application restarts.
IBM Instana Observability gives everyone across the enterprise user-friendly access to the data they want with the context they need to deliver rapid issue prevention and remediation.