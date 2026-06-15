What is complex event processing?

Most organizations continuously generate large volumes of event data, be it from financial transactions or Internet of Things (IoT) sensors. The challenge is rarely a shortage of data. It is the inability to act on that data while it is still relevant.

Batch processing and traditional data pipelines are well-suited for reporting and historical analysis but are structurally incapable of responding to conditions as they emerge. CEP addresses this gap directly by evaluating real-time events as they arrive, allowing it to detect threats, opportunities and operational failures within milliseconds of their occurrence.

CEP is not some abstract infrastructure. In fact, it shapes many of our daily rituals. Whether it’s a streaming platform asking if you’re still watching a show or a bank declining a transaction because it follows an unusual sequence of activity, these are rule-based patterns fired in real time against a stream of business events.

The same mechanisms underpin the most sophisticated fraud detection, algorithmic trading and healthcare monitoring systems in use today.