What is streaming analytics?

Also known as stream analytics, streaming analytics is the data analytics layer of event-driven architecture, which is the software design model that enables real-time responses to changes in a system. It helps enterprises pull insights from large-scale, real-time data flows to support time-sensitive data-driven decision-making, such as fraud detection and personalized marketing.

Streaming analytics is also key to faster, more performant AI, which benefits from up-to-date, context-rich data and insights. In fact, according to 2026 data from IDC, 96% of enterprises are currently using or planning to use streaming data for AI and analytics.1

Streaming data stems from a variety of data sources, such as financial transactions, social media and Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystems. Although implementing streaming analytics to glean data insights can be more challenging than using traditional batch analytics, the right data engineering tools—including data streaming platforms such as Confluent—can help enterprises leverage streaming analytics successfully, delivering desired outcomes quickly and efficiently.