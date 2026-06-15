What is streaming analytics?

Streaming analytics is the continuous ingestion, processing and analysis of streaming data in real time or near real time. Unlike traditional analytics, in which data is only analyzed after it’s been routed to a repository, streaming analytics executes low-latency processing that enables insights to be derived from data immediately after it’s generated.
Also known as stream analytics, streaming analytics is the data analytics layer of event-driven architecture, which is the software design model that enables real-time responses to changes in a system. It helps enterprises pull insights from large-scale, real-time data flows to support time-sensitive data-driven decision-making, such as fraud detection and personalized marketing.
Streaming analytics is also key to faster, more performant AI, which benefits from up-to-date, context-rich data and insights. In fact, according to 2026 data from IDC, 96% of enterprises are currently using or planning to use streaming data for AI and analytics.1
Streaming data stems from a variety of data sources, such as financial transactions, social media and Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystems. Although implementing streaming analytics to glean data insights can be more challenging than using traditional batch analytics, the right data engineering tools—including data streaming platforms such as Confluent—can help enterprises leverage streaming analytics successfully, delivering desired outcomes quickly and efficiently.
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If data, as the adage goes, is the new oil, then streaming data is the high-octane ethanol fueling race cars: It’s delivered quickly to support fast, competitive performance.
In the not-so-distant past, data analysis primarily entailed batch processing of datasets. Tasks were gathered during certain intervals and eventually run in groups at specific times. While batch processing can help enterprises optimize resource use—overnight processing, for instance, may be preferable to processing during busy daytime periods—it can’t deliver the most up-to-date insights because the data is already hours or days old at the time of analysis.
As sources of real-time data proliferate—consider the growing array of social media feeds, expanding networks of IoT sensors, and rising number of SaaS applications—the inability to quickly process and derive intelligence from them can hamstring enterprises’ competitiveness and growth. In fact, research from IDC finds that 63% of use cases must process data within minutes to be useful.
Enter streaming analytics.
The speed of streaming analytics—and the insights it yields—allows businesses to move faster on key functions. It accelerates fraud detection, makes customer personalization immediate, allows more agility in supply chain management and enables inventory optimization. As such, industries such as retail, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and more have incorporated streaming analytics into everyday business practices.
End-to-end streaming analytics can be broken down into four components:
A data streaming platform (DSP) captures real-time events by using connectors to ingest large, continuous data streams from various sources, including:
In addition, DSPs can ingest database changes through change data capture.
Apache Kafka is the most widely used open source platform for the ingestion of streaming data.
In preparation for streaming analytics, ingested dataflows can be written to open table formats, such as Apache Iceberg or Delta Lake.
In stream processing (sometimes referred to as real-time data processing or event stream processing), large volumes of data are filtered, enriched, transformed, joined, aggregated and analyzed as they arrive in continuous flows. Analysis methods can include complex event processing (CEP), which can detect meaningful patterns and relationships across multiple event streams.
As data in motion is processed and analyzed, it can also be governed. For instance, lineage tracking can record data provenance while access controls can mask sensitive fields to support compliance with data privacy regulations.
Real-time analysis of streaming data can be used for real-time data visualization and business intelligence dashboards that support immediate action on time-sensitive issues. It can also be ported to data warehouses and combined with historical data to support additional analysis, including pattern detection powered by machine learning models, for decision-making in the longer term.
While streaming data is critical to many AI use cases, streaming analytics and AI have what could be described as a symbiotic relationship. AI and real-time AI inferencing are often integrated into streaming analytics processes. In turn, the resulting real-time data insights and contextualized data can be fed into AI models for time-sensitive forecasting and decision-making.
Many AI agents rely on streaming analytics to inform autonomous decision-making, while generative AI models can use streaming analytics to produce more accurate, up-to-date outputs. For example, streaming analytics help make it possible for customer service chatbots to provide instant, relevant answers to users based on the latest information about the user and other important, time-sensitive context.
While streaming analytics is often used interchangeably with the term real-time analytics, there is a subtle, semantic difference between the two terms.
Streaming analytics refers to the process of deriving value from data sources through the continuous ingestion, transformation and analysis of streaming data. Real-time analytics focuses more on the result: insights delivered with minimal latency, sometimes within milliseconds.
Additionally, depending on what source you consult, real-time analytics can encompass more than just the analysis of real-time streaming data. Some would consider it inclusive micro-batching, the process of ingesting data in small, frequent batches, providing near real-time updates.
Streaming analytics delivers a host of benefits to enterprises:
Enterprises rely on streaming analytics for business practices such as:
Streaming analytics can detect patterns of transactions that indicate fraudulent activity, such as sudden bursts of activity or fund transfers to high-risk jurisdictions. Raw event streams of transactions, log-ins and account updates are combined with additional data, such as customer profiles, and then analyzed by fraud detection models.
Streaming analytics can deliver instant insights that help enterprises personalize customer experiences and promotional offers. For example, a recommendation engine on an e-commerce platform might suggest items based on a customer’s recent clicks and trends among users with similar characteristics.
Streaming analytics can alert enterprises to changes and conditions that require critical adjustments to inventory planning, shipping and other processes, optimizing sales and preventing costly delays. For instance, Walmart relies on a Kafka-backed real-time replenishment system to help the retail giant replace inventory as soon as it falls below certain thresholds.2
Streaming analytics, in combinations with continuous monitoring, can alert manufacturers and other businesses of underperforming equipment or factory floor bottlenecks. Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) sensors can transmit real-time equipment information, and then analytics tools can evaluate whether that data suggests repair or replacement is necessary—helping to avoid downtime or more costly repairs in the future.
High-performance streaming analytics can be more complicated to implement in comparison to batch analytics. Common considerations include:
Fortunately, with the right technology solutions, enterprises can overcome these challenges and implement streaming analytics in a variety of use cases.
Enterprises can choose among a variety of open source or commercial technologies for streaming data and streaming analytics.
Stream processing tools and streaming analytics platforms are integral to streaming analytics.
Analytics tools that integrate with Apache Kafka include:
Cloud providers also offer analytics solutions, such as Microsoft’s Azure Stream Analytics, a serverless, SQL‑style engine for real-time insights that integrates with other Azure services.
Governance capabilities for streaming data are available in open source and proprietary solutions, including:
Processed streams ultimately need to be stored and queried to be useful. Open source solutions for storage and serving include:
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1 “AI can’t run on stale data: Why enterprises are rethinking their architecture.” IDC. 24 March 2026.
2 “How Walmart Uses Apache Kafka for Real-Time Replenishment at Scale.” Confluent. 11 May 2022.