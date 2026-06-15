What is data movement?

Data movement has always been foundational to enterprise data management. Historically, on-premises environments were designed around a single centralized data warehouse, where data largely stayed put or moved on a predictable schedule.

But today’s cloud-based architectures are dispersed and dynamic. Organizations must manage data across multiple, hybrid environments simultaneously with datasets constantly updating, transforming and shifting between services.

Data that sits out of reach is not just useless—it’s costly. Over a quarter of organizations estimate they lose more than USD 5 million annually due to poor data quality, with 7% reporting losses of USD 25 million or more.

The impact extends well beyond the bottom line. Data silos directly threaten artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives at a time when the AI market is projected to surge to USD 1.2 trillion by 2030.

“When data lives in disconnected silos, every AI initiative becomes a drawn-out, six-to-twelve-month data cleansing project,” said Ed Lovely, VP and Chief Data Officer at IBM. “It’s the Achilles’ heel of enterprise AI transformation.”

The stakes have risen sharply with the growth of agentic AI. Autonomous agents require real-time data access to function. They cannot reason using stale inputs or wait for overnight batch jobs to complete.

As these AI workloads become integral to enterprise operations, organizations must be able to automate data flows, optimize for low latency and scale to support high-performance, large-scale pipelines without downtime.

Effective data movement offers a solution. It can break down silos between source systems, eliminate bottlenecks that delay decision-making and ensure that data pipelines deliver high-quality inputs to analytics tools, dashboards and AI models.