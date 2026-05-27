What are distributed systems?

Distributed systems split work and data across many machines running concurrently, so a job that might have taken one large machine weeks to complete can be finished in hours or even minutes. Each machine—or “node” —in the system has its own CPU, memory and often its own storage. The nodes can send messages to each other to coordinate data sharing, divide work and combine their work toward a common goal.

In a distributed system, machines might live in the same server rack (of a data center), across different data centers or in hybrid cloud environments spread across the world. Regardless of the configuration, distributed systems are designed for users and client applications to interact with them as if they were one service (“a database,” “a website,” “a storage service”), not a bunch of individual servers.

Distributed systems offer enterprises a solution to a pressing modern computing challenge. Many of today’s applications are too big, too busy or too critical to run well on a single machine. These applications frequently handle massive volumes of data and requests that might overwhelm a single server. They deal with spiky traffic flows that require agile load balancing capabilities. They manage mission-critical processes where extensive downtime can be catastrophic (banking systems, for example).

Distributed systems spread workloads across many nodes and can automatically add more nodes to the network as needed. This scalability enables the system to accommodate more users and more data even when traffic flows are unpredictable. The scalability of distributed systems is the reason that streaming platforms, for example, can serve millions of users around the world, often simultaneously.

Distributed systems can also help optimize the reliability and fault tolerance of an IT architecture. When one node fails, other nodes can take over its work so that the overall service keeps running. This feature reduces single points of failure and helps enterprises maintain high-availability systems, which is crucial for systems that require near-100% uptime.

Furthermore, in a distributed system, separate nodes cooperate closely but have their own databases and storage systems. This arrangement makes it easier for IT teams to build modular architectures where different parts of the system can scale and evolve independently.