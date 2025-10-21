What is data residency?

Data residency is the geographic or physical location of data. It can be identified by the country or region that houses the data centers, servers or other infrastructure that processes and stores data.

Planning and tracking data residency is an important task that helps ensure compliance with evolving data security and data privacy laws around the world. Since data protection laws often vary by jurisdiction, the geographic location of an organization’s data assets can determine which legal requirements apply.

Legal requirements, ranging from rules on obtaining consent for data collection to time limits on data storage, vary by jurisdiction. In addition, some countries have data residency requirements for organizations operating within their borders: They mandate data localization—that data reside in a specific location, with limited or no data transfers allowed.

Enterprises are increasingly turning to software solutions to determine and track data residency to help ensure regulatory compliance. Such solutions monitor data flows between different locations, including across national borders, to ensure data doesn’t violate regulatory requirements in its various destinations.