Few industries have more potential than healthcare for a company aspiring to do pioneering work that’s good for society. IBM has partnered with hospitals, governments and life sciences companies to streamline care, support administration and deliver better outcomes for patients. Its technology has improved the healthcare ecosystem, fulfilling the company’s mission to do good for the world by doing good work for customers.

For more than a century, IBM has found new ways to apply its technology to the problems of healthcare, an industry of labyrinthine operating and regulatory structures. The sector’s complexity has made it a particularly labor-and research-intensive market to serve with scalable solutions. And indeed, IBM has devoted large amounts of research, engineering and consulting resources to delivering more and more sophisticated, customized solutions.

The company saw opportunities in healthcare early on. When the business was precision instruments, it offered clocks to help hospitals streamline administrative and clerical functions and improve basic operations. St. Joseph’s Hospital in Yonkers, New York, for example, christened a new building addition in 1934 that tripled its bed capacity. It deployed 50 synchronous, self-regulating IBM clocks across the expanded hospital to ensure that everyone from the X-ray room to anesthesia closely timed their care.

The advent of punched cards and tabulating machines brought applications in accounting, budget management and statistical tasks. Hospitals now could “digitize” bookkeeping and compliance and get help with tricky calculations. Researchers began using IBM’s machines to tackle statistics and assist in large-scale projects. IBM’s accounting solution was widely deployed at hospitals by the 1940s, helping finance teams to reduce human error, preserve accounting principles and keep records.

Over time, IBM expanded into other functions. Its punched card machines, sorters and tabulators supported data collection on a 1950s study to determine whether smoking and lung cancer were related. They also provided the number-crunching muscle for Jonas Salk’s research in the development of the polio vaccine. In 1955, Istituti Ospitalieri di Verona, the world’s oldest hospital, stepped into the new age of technology by rolling out an IBM punched card system to assist with everything from inpatient billing to tracking treatment by specialists and lab work. It was the first such deployment in Italy.

The company was also at the forefront of major medical technology developments, including advancements in heart-lung machines that would enable patients to be sustained mechanically during heart surgery, and development of the apheresis machine, which separates and removes blood components and is used in the treatment of leukemia.