Blood cell processors emerged from a technique developed in 1950 that enabled blood to be frozen and stored for the first time. Pioneered in England, it involved separating white blood cells and plasma and adding glycerol to packed red blood cells to preserve their structure at low temperatures. While the method was considered a breakthrough, the expense and time required to manually remove the glycerol after thawing limited its practical application — until two decades later, when the IBM 2991 automated the routine and radically changed blood transfusions for the better.

The IBM 2991 came about thanks to the curiosity of IBM engineer George Judson, who would later become an IBM Fellow, and his willingness to lead the company into a wholly new field. Judson started exploring blood technology in the early 1960s after his son was stricken by leukemia. On trips to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), he witnessed the laborious process of separating and replacing a patient’s diseased white blood cells. He and Emil Freireich, now considered the father of modern clinical cancer research, discussed whether it might be possible to extract the white blood cells in a more continuous, mechanized manner.

After a year of exploration, with Freireich serving as a consultant, NCI issued a grant to fully develop what would become the NCI-IBM 2990 Blood Cell Separator. It routed a patient’s blood through a small centrifuge, which removed white cells and returned the rest to the patient in a continuous flow. The basic production model was finished in 1965 and shipped two years later. Upon seeing the device, the director of the American Red Cross Blood Services program offered another challenge. If a similar machine could be developed to remove glycerol from packed red cells, it would have far-reaching effects on blood transfusions.

Judson took up the cause and unveiled the IBM 2991 at the American Association of Blood Banks in Washington, DC, in 1972.