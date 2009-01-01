A throng of media packed into an auditorium in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on April 12, 1955, anxiously awaiting the results of what was, at the time, the largest vaccine trial in history. Thomas Francis Jr., of the University of Michigan’s School of Public Health, held forth over the event, which aimed to present data from a year-long field study of a polio serum developed by his former protégé, Jonas Salk. The vaccine administration and analysis had been an enormous affair involving the cooperation of 20,000 physicians, 40,000 registered nurses, 14,000 school principals, 50,000 teachers and 200,000 volunteer tabulators.

The trial examined the effects of the vaccine on 1.8 million elementary schoolchildren in the United States, Canada and Finland. Francis had insisted on a double-blind method of statistical analysis so that neither patient nor administering physician knew whether an inoculation consisted of the vaccine or a placebo. To track the results, the university enlisted IBM to produce punched cards for each test subject, totaling some 144 million data points.

The goal was to provide granular detail for gauging the efficacy of the vaccine and to establish the most effective administration regimen. The media that had gathered that day — and, indeed, the entire world — wanted to know: How many shots might be needed? How much time should elapse between shots? Will the vaccine’s efficacy vary by condition or region? Answering such questions fell in large part on IBM. It was the company’s first effort to use data analysis as a means of disease prevention — and would become the first of many such efforts over the ensuing years and decades.