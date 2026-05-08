What is passwordless authentication?

Password-based authentication has long been the default method of verifying user identities. Unfortunately, it is also the least secure. Passwordless methods can remove one of the weakest links in modern networks, closing a widely exploited gap in the enterprise attack surface.

Passwords are easily stolen through social engineering attacks such as phishing and malware such as spyware and infostealers. They’re particularly vulnerable to help desk attacks, social engineering scams where malicious actors call a help desk pretending to be a user or employee in need of a password reset. These attacks are becoming more common because they are so devastatingly effective. As Stephanie Carruthers, former chief people hacker of IBM X-Force, once said:

We do social engineering campaigns for our clients where the objective is to call their help desk and see if we can impersonate an employee to reset their password. To date, we have been successful every single time we’ve done that.

People often use weak passwords that attackers can crack through brute-force and dictionary attacks—that is, trying common passwords until one works. People also reuse passwords across multiple services, enabling credential stuffing. When attackers have a password for one service, they can try it for a bunch of other ones, too.

Even when people follow best password practices—using a different, hard-to-guess password for every service—they run into problems. Given how many accounts people have, it’s easy to forget these passwords. In the case of NHI credentials, such as API keys, they might be left hardcoded into apps or unprotected as plain text in shared drives.

Password management tools arose to solve these password hygiene challenges, but they have their own peculiar vulnerabilities. Namely: Most password managers are protected by master passwords, which can themselves be stolen. So, yes, hackers can steal saved passwords with the right maneuvers.

The proliferation of NHIs has also played a role in making passwordless authentication a priority.

Apps, system processes and other nonhuman users don’t have classic passwords, but they do use OAuth tokens, API keys, certificates and other secrets to authenticate themselves. AI agents—which straddle the line between traditionally human and nonhuman capabilities—might even “borrow” their human users’ credentials to run automated tasks. All of these secrets can be stolen and misused much the same way passwords can.

Traditional IAM systems were not designed for NHI secrets management, creating an identity security gap.

Identity and security pros have recognized these pressures for quite some time. But passwordless approaches are now gaining steam because technology is finally catching up. Smartphones make it feasible for everyday users to adopt biometrics and time-based one-time passwords. The development of FIDO standards and the underlying WebAuthn and CTAP2 protocols has made passkey-based authentication widely available to websites and web apps. And new security lifecycle management tools enable organizations to automate credential creation, rotation, storage and access management for NHIs.