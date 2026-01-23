What is security lifecycle management?

By centralizing and automating core IAM and secrets management functions, security lifecycle management helps security teams gain more visibility into and control over human users and nonhuman identities. Centralization and automation can help streamline activity monitoring, access controls and policy enforcement, reducing the risks of identity-based attacks and other security incidents and cyberthreats.

In complex IT systems, human and nonhuman identities can exist on—and move between—on-premises, remote and cloud infrastructure. The distributed nature of these networks makes it hard for security teams to track what each identity is doing. Moreover, resources are often dynamic and ephemeral in DevOps pipelines. New nonhuman identities can be introduced to a system, access secure information and disappear all before the security team even knows they’re there. As a result, policy enforcement struggles, and security risks increase.

In the absence of secure management and centralized oversight, individual users might not follow best practices for security hygiene. They might set weak passwords and reuse them. They might neglect to enable MFA. DevOps pipelines are notoriously prone to secret sprawl, the proliferation of unmanaged secrets through repos, code, databases and elsewhere, leaving them open to potential threats.

App sprawl—bringing apps into an ecosystem without centralized management, particularly apps whose authentication and authorization functions do not integrate with existing IAM systems—also introduces issues. When separate apps have separate identity directories, permissions settings and credentials, it becomes all too easy for important security activities—such as privilege audits and deprovisioning—to slip through the cracks.

Security lifecycle management can help minimize the security threats posed by weak identity, access and credential controls by centralizing management and automating core processes.

Managing all identities—human and nonhuman—in one system helps security teams set more consistent access policies. Automated provisioning and deprovisioning help ensure these policies are applied in a timely, standardized way.

Automated credential management helps ensure that strong credentials are used, secured and rotated properly, while credential detection tools can help find unmanaged and unsecured secrets for remediation.

With session recording, security teams can track everything users do, streamlining both policy enforcement and incident response. If and when a security breaches occurs, investigators can use the recording to see what hackers did with a compromised account.

Finally, securing service-to-service connections helps address one of the most significant vulnerabilities in the software supply chain: the connections between components in a system.

As IBM Distinguished Engineer and Master Inventor Jeff Crume said on the Security Intelligence podcast :

“Some of the biggest vulnerabilities happen in those bridge points between two different things where the interfaces are. My component may be perfect, and your component may be perfect, but our interface is not. And of course, the bad guys will go for wherever the weak spots are.”

In short, a comprehensive approach to security lifecycle management can give an organization a single system of record for human and nonhuman identities, credentials and permissions across the entire ecosystem, supporting zero trust and the principle of least privilege.

It is important to note, too, that security lifecycle management tools and practices are meant to support the quick, innovative activity of DevOps pipelines. In fact, they can help optimize these processes by taking credential management entirely out of developers’ hands. By automatically creating, storing, rotating and protecting secrets, security lifecycle management can secure the IT ecosystem without getting in the way.