What are kubernetes secrets?

Kubernetes provides options to create Secret objects directly from the command line with kubectl. A common approach is to use ``kubectl create secret generic`` to generate an opaque Secret from literals or files.
The next example presents how to create a generic Secret from literal key-value pairs:
kubectl create secret generic mysecret \
--from-literal=username=user \
--from-literal=password=password
This command stores the provided literals as Base64 encoded secret keys in the mysecret
Secret object. To confirm the Secret exists, you can use kubectl get secret mysecret
or kubectl describe secret mysecret
to view metadata and the number of data items stored.
Secrets can also be created from existing files, which is especially useful when you have certificates or keys already stored as files on disk. To do this action, apply the method in this example:
kubectl create secret generic db-user-pass \
--from-file=username.txt \
--from-file=password.txt
We can see here that each file becomes a key in the Secret data, with its contents Base64 encoded as the corresponding value.