What are kubernetes secrets?

A Secret is an object in a Kubernetes cluster that stores secret data as key-value pairs, typically representing credentials, tokens or certificates needed by workloads. Kubernetes objects are persistent resources that define the wanted state of your cluster.

Kubernetes Secrets allow you to store sensitive information separately from Pods and application code, enhancing security. This process works by the Kubernetes API treating Secrets as first-class resources. With this approach, they can be referenced by Pods, Deployments and other controllers without embedding sensitive information directly in the Pod spec or in hardcoding into applications.