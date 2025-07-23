What is a Kubernetes Ingress controller?

Modern businesses rely heavily on distributed applications and workloads built from dozens or hundreds of microservices. Without proper traffic orchestration, each service would require its own public endpoint, which would require significant management and security issues.

For example, a healthcare platform might need separate access points for patient portals, provider dashboards, billing systems and compliance reporting—an approach that becomes expensive and operationally complex.

A Kubernetes Ingress controller addresses this problem by serving as a load balancer and intelligent traffic router at the application entry point. It establishes a centralized traffic route for external users to access internal services.

The Kubernetes ecosystem offers various Ingress controllers, including open source tools (for example, NGINX, Traefik) available on platforms like GitHub and proprietary solutions designed to meet specific organizational needs.