Hybrid Infrastructure Solutions

Designed to deliver freedom of choice

Optimize with Hybrid Infrastructure

IBM’s hybrid infrastructure provides scalable and resilient hybrid infrastructure solutions, ensuring optimal security, performance, and reliability for running mission-critical workloads and leveraging IBM’s hybrid infrastructure platform.

In today’s AI-driven digital landscape, businesses demand infrastructure that is as dynamic and adaptable as they need to be. This requires a revolutionary approach designed to bridge the gap between on-premises legacy systems and cloud technologies.

IBM hybrid infrastructure tackles this by allowing businesses to allocate resources where they matter most– from on the cloud to on-prem– leveraging the best of both worlds. By designing infrastructure to meet business needs, companies have the freedom to choose where and how to run their workloads, optimizing performance, security, and cost-efficiency along the way.

Market shifts

The shift to hybrid infrastructure and as-a-service delivery continues, and is accelerated by AI
81% of companies see XaaS as a long-term strategic solution 75% see hybrid solutions (integrating on prem and cloud) as the main criteria for provider selection 70% Of on premises AI infrastructure will be delivered as a service 50% expect XaaS to be more cost effective than traditional on- prem

Benefits

End-to-end integration
Enterprise-grade scalability
Proven performance benchmarks
Compliance & security leadership

Solutions

AI-Applications
ERP Applications
Data Management
Enterprise applications

Hybrid Infrastructure Platform

Workload Optimization
  • Deployable Architectures
  • Infrastructure as Code  (APIs, CLI, Terraform, Ansible, etc.)
Seamless Experience
  • Consolidated Billing
  • Centralized resource management
  • Personalized Experience
  • Identity & Access Management
  • Service Catalog
  • Observability
AI Infused
  • Al Chat assist
Security & Compliance
  • Automated posture management
  • Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP)
  • Industry specific compliance support

Products

IBM Power Virtual Server

Cloud-based infrastructure as a service (IaaS) solution for running AIX, IBM i, and Linux workloads. Deployed on IBM Cloud or in a client’s data center.

 IBM Fusion

A fully integrated, turnkey platform for running and maintaining all of your on-premises Red Hat® OpenShift® applications.

 IBM Cloud Satellite

Extension of the IBM Cloud control plane to deliver managed Red Hat OpenShift in data centers and other hyperscaler environments.

 IBM Storage Ceph as-a-Service

Software-defined Cloud storage solution for Block File, and Object delivered as a cloud storage experience on-premises
Hybrid Infrastructure Strategy

Our IBM Hybrid Infrastructure Strategy is designed to deliver substantial value to clients with an outcome-focused approach. We specialize in providing hybrid workload solutions tailored for critical business applications, including but not limited to:

  1. Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)
  2. Data Management
  3. Other Enterprise Applications
  4. AI Applications

This flexible platform approach meets current needs and anticipates future requirements, allowing for the addition of new workload solutions as our product roadmap evolves. Key attributes of our strategy include enhanced workload automation, platform services, AI-infused support, and a unified experience across all offerings.

