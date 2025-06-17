Designed to deliver freedom of choice
IBM’s hybrid infrastructure provides scalable and resilient hybrid infrastructure solutions, ensuring optimal security, performance, and reliability for running mission-critical workloads and leveraging IBM’s hybrid infrastructure platform.
In today’s AI-driven digital landscape, businesses demand infrastructure that is as dynamic and adaptable as they need to be. This requires a revolutionary approach designed to bridge the gap between on-premises legacy systems and cloud technologies.
IBM hybrid infrastructure tackles this by allowing businesses to allocate resources where they matter most– from on the cloud to on-prem– leveraging the best of both worlds. By designing infrastructure to meet business needs, companies have the freedom to choose where and how to run their workloads, optimizing performance, security, and cost-efficiency along the way.
The shift to hybrid infrastructure and as-a-service delivery continues, and is accelerated by AI
Cloud-based infrastructure as a service (IaaS) solution for running AIX, IBM i, and Linux workloads. Deployed on IBM Cloud or in a client’s data center.
A fully integrated, turnkey platform for running and maintaining all of your on-premises Red Hat® OpenShift® applications.
Extension of the IBM Cloud control plane to deliver managed Red Hat OpenShift in data centers and other hyperscaler environments.
Software-defined Cloud storage solution for Block File, and Object delivered as a cloud storage experience on-premises
Our IBM Hybrid Infrastructure Strategy is designed to deliver substantial value to clients with an outcome-focused approach. We specialize in providing hybrid workload solutions tailored for critical business applications, including but not limited to:
This flexible platform approach meets current needs and anticipates future requirements, allowing for the addition of new workload solutions as our product roadmap evolves. Key attributes of our strategy include enhanced workload automation, platform services, AI-infused support, and a unified experience across all offerings.
Explore how to optimize costs, modernize applications, and secure data with XaaS.
Leverage XaaS to shift to outcome-focused models and simplify IT, resulting in reduced cost, risk, and complexity.
As XaaS and AI adoption accelerate, strong data security is critical for success and can also simplify compliance.