Harnessing XaaS to reduce costs, risks and complexity

The shift toward an XaaS model is not just about optimizing IT spending; it is also about augmenting IT operations skills and achieving business goals faster and in a more agile manner.

At Think, CrushBank’s CTO David Tan highlighted how they enabled clients to innovate and effectively leverage data seamlessly where it resides, allowing them to craft a holistic strategy to meet the unique business needs for each of their customers. Enabling a simpler, faster and more economical path to leverage AI, while also reducing the risk and burden of managing complex IT architectures, remains paramount for companies operating in today’s data-driven environment.

The momentum toward XaaS stands out as a strategic solution that offers a multitude of benefits. From helping to reduce operational risks and costs to enabling rapid adoption of emerging technologies like AI, XaaS should be the cornerstone of every IT strategy.

IBM’s current as-a-service initiative can help enterprises achieve those benefits today. The combined capabilities across IBM software and infrastructure help clients drive outcomes, while helping to ensure that mission-critical workloads stay secured and compliant.

For example, IBM Power Virtual Server is designed to assist leading enterprises across the globe to successfully expand their on-premises servers to hybrid cloud infrastructures, granting leaders more insight into their businesses. Also, the IBM team is working collaboratively with our customers to modernize with AI, with offerings like watsonx Code Assistant™ for Java code or enterprise applications.

Enterprises are under increasing pressure to redesign their legacy IT estates—to lower cost and risk and reduce complexity. XaaS is emerging as the solution that can address these challenges head on by simplifying operations, enhancing resilience and accelerating digital transformation. IBM aims to meet our clients where they are on their transformation journey.