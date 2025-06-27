What are ingress and egress in Kubernetes?

Kubernetes, also known as k8s or kube, is a container orchestration platform that automates the deployment, scaling and maintenance of applications across a pool of computing resources. Instead of managing servers directly, DevOps and IT teams use Kubernetes to run applications in containers—lightweight self-contained units of software that include everything needed to run an application.

According to a CNCF report, Kubernetes is the second-largest open source project in the world (after Linux), and the primary container orchestration tool for 71% of Fortune 100 companies.

Docker is the most widely used tool for building container images. In Kubernetes, containers are grouped into units called pods, which are the smallest deployable units and can contain one or more containers. Kubernetes schedules these pods across a cluster of machines known as nodes.

Pods and their related resources are organized into namespaces, which provide logical separation for managing different teams, projects or environments within the same cluster. Kubernetes handles key cluster functionality, such as load balancing, failover, scaling and self-healing, abstracting away much of the low-level infrastructure complexity.

Within a Kubernetes cluster, services often need to communicate with one another and sometimes with external systems. Kubernetes manages and controls traffic in a way that isolates internal components to enhance performance and security. As a result, both incoming and outgoing traffic must be explicitly defined, managed and configured.