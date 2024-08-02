4 key metrics to know when monitoring microservices applications running on Kubernetes

Understanding how microservice applications works on Kubernetes is important in software development. In this article, we will discuss why observing microservice applications on Kubernetes is crucial and several metrics that you should focus on as part of your observability strategy.
Consider a large e-commerce platform that utilizes microservices architecture deployed on Kubernetes clusters. Each microservice, responsible for specific functionalities such as inventory management, order processing and payment handling, operates independently and communicates with others via APIs which are critical to your business/ service growth.
In such a complex environment, ensuring seamless operation and detecting issues proactively becomes imperative and can be challenging.
Observability in this scenario can assist with real-time insights into the performance, availability and interdependencies of these microservices and the Kubernetes application.
Observability is essential for several reasons:
By monitoring Kubernetes health, organizations can proactively identify and address issues, optimize resource usage and maintain optimal cluster performance.
Monitoring Kubernetes cluster availability metrics helps ensure that the clusters are up and running and are healthy. Metrics such as cluster uptime and pod status provide insights into the overall health of the cluster. They are at the highest and most important layer and can provide complete visibility into what’s happening in your environment.
Monitoring pod health metrics such as pod restarts, pod readiness and pod eviction help identify issues with individual pods and ensures that applications are running smoothly. Monitoring pod health enables organizations to detect and troubleshoot issues quickly, minimizing downtime and ensuring high availability.
Monitoring service availability metrics such as service uptime, service response time and service error rate help ensure that Kubernetes services are available and responsive to users. By monitoring service availability, organizations can detect service failures or degradation and take proactive measures to restore service availability and minimize impact on users.
This is a metric that shows the status of nodes in the context of Kubernetes cluster metrics. Some other important metrics include:
