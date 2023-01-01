While Kubernetes is gaining momentum across DevOps teams as a standard infrastructure platform, traditional application performance monitoring (APM) tools often fail to provide the performance visibility your ITOps teams might be looking for. Additionally, by introducing a new layer of abstraction in your infrastructure, Kubernetes creates new observability challenges that make it more difficult to monitor application performance and availability.

With the right Kubernetes monitoring tool, you can manage your application environment in a way that maximizes uptime and optimizes performance, while achieving DevOps excellence. IBM® Instana® Observability provides automated Kubernetes observability and APM capabilities designed to monitor your entire Kubernetes application stack—from nodes and pods to containers and applications—for all Kubernetes distributions.