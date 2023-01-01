Home IT automation Instana Kubernetes monitoring
Automatically observe, monitor and fix your entire Kubernetes cluster for improved application performance and availability
Book a live demo Explore Instana
Illustration showing a kubernetes performance monitoring dashboard with CPU and memory metrics, includes graphs

While Kubernetes is gaining momentum across DevOps teams as a standard infrastructure platform, traditional application performance monitoring (APM) tools often fail to provide the performance visibility your ITOps teams might be looking for. Additionally, by introducing a new layer of abstraction in your infrastructure, Kubernetes creates new observability challenges that make it more difficult to monitor application performance and availability.

With the right Kubernetes monitoring tool, you can manage your application environment in a way that maximizes uptime and optimizes performance, while achieving DevOps excellence. IBM® Instana® Observability provides automated Kubernetes observability and APM capabilities designed to monitor your entire Kubernetes application stack—from nodes and pods to containers and applications—for all Kubernetes distributions.
Application performance management for microservice applications on Kubernetes.
Benefits Automate discovery and mapping

Detect and resolve issues faster with continuous, automatic discovery and mapping of all Kubernetes services and components. Instana ingests observability metrics, traces each request, profiles every process and maps all application dependencies—with no sampling or partial traces.

 Diagnose with context

Get full context to understand relational dependencies within your Kubernetes environment. Dynamic Graphs record and model relationships between all application components in real time. Context Guides help diagnose issues and determine impact.

 Eliminate monitoring blind spots

Prevent outages with precise, real-time monitoring of the entire Kubernetes stack. No important Kubernetes metric or trace is missed so that highly precise logs are passed to teams to quickly enable incident prevention and/or triage. 
Features
Full-stack Kubernetes observability Instana automatically monitors the performance of services, APIs and other microservices running on your Kubernetes environment. Get real-time application, container and Kubernetes monitoring—automatically configured and updated as changes occur—with zero human intervention.
Automatic discovery and mapping Instana can automatically discover and map all containers and services deployed—including workloads, clusters and nodes—in your Kubernetes environment with full observability into applications and zero sampling.
Health monitoring and performance optimization Instana gives you actionable insights into the health of your Kubernetes environment to identify and fix performance bottlenecks. You can monitor performance at the container, pod and node level to ensure everything is running smoothly.
Real-time alerts and notifications

Instana provides customizable alerts and notifications in real time that can be triggered based on any number of metrics or events. You can configure alerts to be sent via email, slack or other messaging platforms.
Real-time correlation

Instana automatically correlates all performance, event and configuration information from the full stack—infrastructure, Kubernetes and services—making it easy to analyze the impact of Kubernetes on service levels.
300+ supported technologies

Instana integrates with other monitoring tools, such as log management and network monitoring tools like IBM® Turbonomic®, to provide a comprehensive view of application performance across the entire IT infrastructure with no plug-ins or application restarts.

 Explore supported technologies
Results 99.8% Application uptime

Using Instana to gain observability into every moving part of its website
allowed Altissia to monitor and report on its SLAs while ensuring 99.8% uptime.

 Read the case study 10% Reduction in delivery latency

Using Instana to automate monitoring for microservices and containers,  PathMotion eliminated about 10% of its virtual machines.

 Read the case study
Instana helped us identify underused resources in our Kubernetes clusters...we have optimized our Kubernetes nodes and are only running the VMs we need to keep our production environment operating at peak performance. Mehdi Mahfoudi DevOps Engineer PathMotion Read the case study
Resources What is Kubernetes Monitoring?

Learn what Kubernetes monitoring is, its benefits, best practices, and why you should implement it into your own applications.

 Application performance management for microservice applications on Kubernetes

Learn how to improve business-critical app performance in a Kubernetes environment.

 Instana 2023: Recapping our latest innovation

Here’s a comprehensive recap of everything Instana launched in 2023, awards we've won, links to the latest update, and how you can get started with each enhancement.
Take the next step

IBM Instana Observability gives everyone across the enterprise user-friendly access to the data they want with the context they need to deliver rapid issue prevention and remediation.

Book a live demo
More ways to explore Community Documentation Case studies Blog posts Support Sandbox