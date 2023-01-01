While Kubernetes is gaining momentum across DevOps teams as a standard infrastructure platform, traditional application performance monitoring (APM) tools often fail to provide the performance visibility your ITOps teams might be looking for. Additionally, by introducing a new layer of abstraction in your infrastructure, Kubernetes creates new observability challenges that make it more difficult to monitor application performance and availability.
With the right Kubernetes monitoring tool, you can manage your application environment in a way that maximizes uptime and optimizes performance, while achieving DevOps excellence. IBM® Instana® Observability provides automated Kubernetes observability and APM capabilities designed to monitor your entire Kubernetes application stack—from nodes and pods to containers and applications—for all Kubernetes distributions.
Detect and resolve issues faster with continuous, automatic discovery and mapping of all Kubernetes services and components. Instana ingests observability metrics, traces each request, profiles every process and maps all application dependencies—with no sampling or partial traces.
Get full context to understand relational dependencies within your Kubernetes environment. Dynamic Graphs record and model relationships between all application components in real time. Context Guides help diagnose issues and determine impact.
Prevent outages with precise, real-time monitoring of the entire Kubernetes stack. No important Kubernetes metric or trace is missed so that highly precise logs are passed to teams to quickly enable incident prevention and/or triage.
Instana provides customizable alerts and notifications in real time that can be triggered based on any number of metrics or events. You can configure alerts to be sent via email, slack or other messaging platforms.
Instana automatically correlates all performance, event and configuration information from the full stack—infrastructure, Kubernetes and services—making it easy to analyze the impact of Kubernetes on service levels.
Instana integrates with other monitoring tools, such as log management and network monitoring tools like IBM® Turbonomic®, to provide a comprehensive view of application performance across the entire IT infrastructure with no plug-ins or application restarts.
Using Instana to gain observability into every moving part of its website
allowed Altissia to monitor and report on its SLAs while ensuring 99.8% uptime.
Using Instana to automate monitoring for microservices and containers, PathMotion eliminated about 10% of its virtual machines.
Learn what Kubernetes monitoring is, its benefits, best practices, and why you should implement it into your own applications.
Learn how to improve business-critical app performance in a Kubernetes environment.
Here’s a comprehensive recap of everything Instana launched in 2023, awards we've won, links to the latest update, and how you can get started with each enhancement.
IBM Instana Observability gives everyone across the enterprise user-friendly access to the data they want with the context they need to deliver rapid issue prevention and remediation.