What is Kubernetes monitoring?

Kubernetes, also known as K8s or kube, is a container orchestration platform for scheduling and automating the deployment, management and scaling of containerized applications. Originally designed by Google, the project is now maintained by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF).

Monitoring Kubernetes clusters allows administrators and users to track things like uptime, usage of cluster resources and the interaction between cluster components. Monitoring helps to quickly identify issues such as insufficient resources, failures, pods unable to start and nodes that can’t join the cluster.

Applications on Kubernetes delivered as cloud-native microservices have an order of magnitude more components communicating with each other. Distributed across multiple instances and even locations, modern architectures add new complexities to the day-to-day tasks of monitoring, alerting and troubleshooting.



Also, the ephemeral nature of containers can hamper troubleshooting efforts. Containers usually live as long as the process running inside them and disappear when that process dies. This is one of the most challenging parts of troubleshooting containers. When containers die or are rescheduled to alternative nodes, the details you need for incident response might no longer exist.



Although Kubernetes has built-in cluster operators to monitor clusters and send alerts based on pods running, open source tools and third-party monitoring solutions help deliver full visibility into a K8s environment.

