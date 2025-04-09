Unlocking peak Kubernetes performance and cost efficiency with IBM Instana powered by IBM Kubecost

Kubernetes has become the backbone of application changes and deployment. Enterprises invest in Kubernetes to build applications that are scalable with high deployment frequency to help meet the dynamic needs of the business.

According to IDC1, the ubiquity and scale of adoption that Kubernetes enjoys will continue to grow exponentially, due especially to trends like increased deployment of containerized AI/ML workloads, which will increase the number of applications that the typical business hosts using Kubernetes. However, the complexity of tracking spend with Kubernetes usage is incredibly difficult.

To overcome this complexity, IT and FinOps teams want solutions that can monitor Kubernetes clusters to track uptime, resources and the interaction between components. The ideal solution provides a unified view of Kubernetes clusters, associated services and the infrastructure health and cost through a single observability solution.

In response to solving this complex spend and observability issue, we are announcing a new cost monitoring feature within IBM Instana powered by IBM Kubecost, that provides application performance and Kubernetes cost data in one place.