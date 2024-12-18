Instana 2023: Recapping our latest innovation

You asked, and we delivered! At Instana®, addressing our customers’ needs and creating a simple tool that is easy to use is fundamental to helping our DevOps and SRE teams reduce burnout rates, allowing them to excel in what they do best. Taking all your feedback and market insights into perspective and careful consideration, we are thrilled to announce that in 2023.

Our team announced different product capabilities designed to simplify your teams’ ability to observe, debug, remediate and enhance your entire stack—integrating observability practices and telemetry data seamlessly into your entire software development lifecycle.

Here’s a comprehensive recap of everything we launched in 2023, awards (link resides outside ibm.com) and links to the latest update and how you can get started with each enhancement.