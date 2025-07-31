现在进入推理阶段。本次推理将基于 Hugging Face 的生成能力实现，该框架提供了 model.generate() 方法，可借助 PyTorch 完成文本生成。

本教程将以 MedReason 数据集中的一道医疗问题为例，向基础模型发起查询。由于基础模型是基于大规模多样化数据集训练的通用模型，其无法回答该问题属于正常情况。

首先，设置推理配置：

# setup inference configurations args = dict( model_name_or_path="ibm-granite/granite-3.3-2b-instruct", # use IBM Granite 3.3 2b instruct model template="granite3", # set to the same one used in training, template for constructing prompts infer_backend="huggingface" # choices： [huggingface, vllm] ) # create inference config file to run with llama factory with open("inference_config.yaml", "w", encoding="utf-8") as file: yaml.dump(args, file, indent=2)

现在，你可以向聊天机器人提出一个来自 MedReason 数据集的问题：

from llamafactory.chat import ChatModel chat_model = ChatModel(args) messages = [] # run inference chatbot question = ''' A 1-year-old girl is brought to a neurologist due to increasing seizure frequency over the past 2 months. She recently underwent a neurology evaluation which revealed hypsarrhythmia on electroencephalography (EEG) with a mix of slow waves, multifocal spikes, and asynchrony. Her parents have noticed the patient occasionally stiffens and spreads her arms at home. She was born at 38-weeks gestational age without complications. She has no other medical problems. Her medications consist of lamotrigine and valproic acid. Her temperature is 98.3\u00b0F (36.8\u00b0C), blood pressure is 90/75 mmHg, pulse is 94/min, and respirations are 22/min. Physical exam reveals innumerable hypopigmented macules on the skin and an irregularly shaped, thickened, and elevated plaque on the lower back. Which of the following is most strongly associated with this patient's condition?" "A": "Cardiac rhabdomyoma", "B": "Glaucoma", "C": "Optic glioma", "D": "Polyostotic fibrous dysplasia" '''

基于该问题创建一条新消息，并将其传入基础模型：

messages.append({"role": "user", "content": question}) response = "" for new_text in chat_model.stream_chat(messages): response += new_text print(response) messages.append({"role": "assistant", "content": response})

以下是 Granite 3.3 基础模型的输出示例：

User：

A 1-year-old girl is brought to a neurologist due to increasing seizure frequency over the past 2 months. She recently underwent a neurology evaluation which revealed hypsarrhythmia on electroencephalography (EEG) with a mix of slow waves, multifocal spikes, and asynchrony. Her parents have noticed the patient occasionally stiffens and spreads her arms at home. She was born at 38-weeks gestational age without complications. She has no other medical problems. Her medications consist of lamotrigine and valproic acid. Her temperature is 98.3\F (36.8\C), blood pressure is 90/75 mmHg, pulse is 94/min, and respirations are 22/min. Physical exam reveals innumerable hypopigmented macules on the skin and an irregularly shaped, thickened, and elevated plaque on the lower back. Which of the following is most strongly associated with this patient's condition?" "A": "Cardiac rhabdomyoma", "B": "Glaucoma", "C": "Optic glioma", "D": "Polyostotic fibrous dysplasia"

Response：

The most strongly associated condition with this patient's condition is "C": "Optic glioma". The patient's symptoms of hypsarrhythmia on EEG, seizure frequency increase, and the presence of hypopigmented macules and a thickened plaque on the lower back are indicative of a neurological disorder. Optic glioma is a type of brain tumor that can present with these symptoms, including seizures and visual disturbances. Option A, "Cardiac rhabdomyoma", typically presents with cardiac involvement and is not associated with the described EEG findings or skin manifestations. Option B, "Glaucoma", is an eye disease that can lead to vision loss but is not associated with the EEG findings or skin lesions described. Option D, "Polyostotic fibrous dysplasia", is a bone disorder characterized by multiple bone lesions and is not associated with the neurological symptoms and EEG findings presented. Therefore, based on the clinical presentation, the most likely diagnosis is an optic glioma.

来自数据集的正确响应是：

answer: Cardiac rhabdomyoma

因此，该基础模型无法生成正确的答案。

##基于 LoRA 微调适配器执行推理

我们将通过分别运行基础模型与 LoRA 微调适配器，对两者的推理结果进行对比。随后，我们将提出相同问题，以验证通过医疗数据集微调后，模型对医疗类问题的理解与回答能力是否得到提升。

若你在当前会话中已完成 LoRA 微调，则无需执行下一个代码单元格。但如果是重新打开该 Jupyter Notebook，且不想重新训练，你可以从自己的 COS 实例中下载已微调完成的适配器。

download_file_cos(credentials, "granite3_lora.zip", "granite3_lora.zip") !unzip granite3_lora.zip

现在你需要配置聊天模型的相关参数，使其能够集成该适配器。

# setup inference configurations args = dict( model_name_or_path="ibm-granite/granite-3.3-2b-instruct", # use IBM Granite 3.3 2b instruct model adapter_name_or_path="granite3_lora", # load the saved LoRA adapters template="granite3", # set to the same one used in training, template for constructing prompts finetuning_type="lora", # which fine-tuning technique used in training infer_backend="huggingface" # choices： [huggingface, vllm] ) # create inference config file to run with llama factory with open("inference_config.yaml", "w", encoding="utf-8") as file: yaml.dump(args, file, indent=2) from llamafactory.chat import ChatModel chat_model = ChatModel(args)

现在我们可向微调后的模型发起相同的推理测试：

messages = [] # run inference chatbot question = ''' A 1-year-old girl is brought to a neurologist due to increasing seizure frequency over the past 2 months. She recently underwent a neurology evaluation which revealed hypsarrhythmia on electroencephalography (EEG) with a mix of slow waves, multifocal spikes, and asynchrony. Her parents have noticed the patient occasionally stiffens and spreads her arms at home. She was born at 38-weeks gestational age without complications. She has no other medical problems. Her medications consist of lamotrigine and valproic acid. Her temperature is 98.3\u00b0F (36.8\u00b0C), blood pressure is 90/75 mmHg, pulse is 94/min, and respirations are 22/min. Physical exam reveals innumerable hypopigmented macules on the skin and an irregularly shaped, thickened, and elevated plaque on the lower back. Which of the following is most strongly associated with this patient's condition?" "A": "Cardiac rhabdomyoma", "B": "Glaucoma", "C": "Optic glioma", "D": "Polyostotic fibrous dysplasia" '''

基于该问题创建一条新消息，并将其传入微调后的模型：

messages.append({"role": "user", "content": question}) response = "" for new_text in chat_model.stream_chat(messages): response += new_text print(response) messages.append({"role": "assistant", "content": response}) Cardiac rhabdomyoma

微调模型的样本输出：

User：

A 1-year-old girl is brought to a neurologist due to increasing seizure frequency over the past 2 months. She recently underwent a neurology evaluation which revealed hypsarrhythmia on electroencephalography (EEG) with a mix of slow waves, multifocal spikes, and asynchrony. Her parents have noticed the patient occasionally stiffens and spreads her arms at home. She was born at 38-weeks gestational age without complications. She has no other medical problems. Her medications consist of lamotrigine and valproic acid. Her temperature is 98.3\u00b0F (36.8\u00b0C), blood pressure is 90/75 mmHg, pulse is 94/min, and respirations are 22/min. Physical exam reveals innumerable hypopigmented macules on the skin and an irregularly shaped, thickened, and elevated plaque on the lower back. Which of the following is most strongly associated with this patient's condition?" "A": "Cardiac rhabdomyoma", "B": "Glaucoma", "C": "Optic glioma", "D": "Polyostotic fibrous dysplasia"

Response：

Cardiac rhabdomyoma

得益于已训练完成的适配器，此次模型成功生成了正确答案。

需注意的一点是，该模型不再输出推理过程。该结果的成因在于：用于 LoRA 微调的数据集仅将正确答案设定为模型的预期输出。微调不仅可用于向模型补充新信息，还能指导模型掌握特定的响应方式。