What is Granite Guardian?

IBM Granite Guardian offers a notable step toward developing trustworthy and robust AI systems. Intended for enterprise-based and AI agent-oriented use case development, Granite Guardian is built to assist AI applications, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) workflows with intelligence, safety and compliance in the model pipeline.

Harnessing synthetic data, transformers and new chat templates, Granite Guardian raises the bar for AI model assessment and governance. It fills the gap between alacrity and accountability by ensuring the text produced for user input provides a model that is not simply intelligent, but also ethical and transparent for AI enterprise applications.

This comprehensive framework includes red-teaming, risk frameworks, adaptable guardrails and quality benchmarks. These benchmarks produce reliable identification of unethical or inappropriate behaviors and attempts to jailbreak, while also monitoring for sensitive or sexual content. This helps ensure that even before uses with AI technologies are deployed, the applications themselves are safe, secure and independently approved as reliable.

To summarize, Granite Guardian operationalizes responsible AI, from ethos to execution and provides a foundation for the future of safe AI.