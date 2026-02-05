Webinar: Closing the Identity Gap Securing Humans and AI at Scale | 5 March | Register now

What is fraud prevention?

By Bryan Clark

Fraud prevention explained

Fraud prevention is the use of proactive measures by individuals and organizations to deter, detect and mitigate deceptive activity and cybercrime before it causes harm. Effective programs involve hardening processes, educating individuals and deploying technology to prevent or contain fraud attempts.

Consider a small business owner that has finally gotten their online store up and running. They are meticulously tracking inventory sales when suddenly a suspiciously large surge of orders appears. Could this be fraudulent activity? Maybe it’s an unsatisfied customer attempting to access sensitive data.

Fraud prevention is the layer of security that guards against these deceptive threats. It’s not just about setting up static defenses; it’s about being proactive toward threats. It’s not if, but when a security incident will occur. 

This process involves a combination of smart rules, advanced technology and careful monitoring. Combining these methods creates a solid fraud prevention strategy to detect suspicious activity before it goes too far and mitigate the impact by quickly blocking transactions or freezing accounts.

Why fraud prevention matters now?

Fraud is a constantly evolving threat. Fraudsters refine their social engineering tactics, combine generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) with human effort to scale attacks and exploit weak internal controls.

Types of fraud can include imposters that use romance scams, healthcare-related scams or even soliciting donations for fake emergencies. Government and consumer protection agencies are increasingly highlighting the significant financial and emotional costs associated with scams and identity theft. The most resilient programs prioritize prevention first, not just post incident investigation.

For organizations, internal control gaps drive a significant share of occupational fraud. This is fraud in the sense of misusing an employer’s assets, resources or trust for personal gain. Strengthening controls, codifying policy and training employees to reduce risk and shorten the window of exposure when incidents do occur.

How fraud works and the 4 Ps to spot it 

Although scams vary by industry and region, most follow recognizable strategies. Identifying these methods, before someone clicks, shares or pays, can be an effective way to prevent fraud. Scammers exploit trust, urgency and confusion to push victims into quick under-informed decisions. The trap may be laid by way of phone calls, text messages (smishing) or through various forms of social media.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) defines the 4 Ps of fraud prevention for consumers. Understanding these Ps can help defend against fraud.

  • Pretend (impersonation): Fraudsters claim to be from a well-known organization like the FTC, IRS, SSA, a bank, a charity or even the target’s place of business. To do this, the individual staging the scam will often use spoofed caller IDs or lookalike email domains.
  • Problem (manufactured urgency): The attacker will set the stage for some sort of crisis. This might be a legal threat, account issue or even a family emergency. This method is designed to tug on heartstrings and provoke panic.
  • Pressure (high stakes): The attacker will push the victim to act immediately. They are counting on this, so the target doesn’t take the time to verify the story or consult a trusted source.
  • Pay (obscure payment types): The victim is instructed to send payment through gift cards, cryptocurrency, wire transfers or a popular payment app like CashApp. These methods of fraudulent transaction move funds quickly and are often hard to reverse.
4 Ps for organizational fraud prevention 

While the 4 Ps help consumers recognize and avoid scams, organizations face a different challenge. They are entrusted with preventing fraud from within and across complex systems.

For businesses, the 4 Ps shift from spotting scams to building defenses. This framework strengthens internal controls and uses technology to reduce risk.

  • People: Train employees in the current cybersecurity defense methods to recognize red flags and social engineering.
  • Process: Establish strong internal controls (segmentation of duties, access limits and audits) and a stand-alone anti-fraud policy with clear consequences and reporting paths.
  • Platform: Use risk screening, identity verification and analytics to surface anomalies and high-risk relationships at scale.
  • Payments: Harden payment flows, monitor against unauthorized or anomalous activity and require step-up verification where risk increases.

What is digital fraud prevention?

Digital fraud prevention relies on a set of tools and practices that stop fraud through online channels. These channels can include websites, mobile apps, email and messaging. It combats identity theft, phishing, account takeover (ATO), card-not-present fraud, synthetic identities and even bot-driven attacks.

Modern digital fraud prevention strategies don’t rely on a single point of defense; they layer defenses to create adaptive protection. Common components of digital fraud prevention include:

  • Ensuring multi-factor authentication (MFA) is enabled to verify identity beyond passwords especially regarding finances and when opening a new account.
  • Behavioral analytics, seen in adaptive multi-factor authentication (A-MFA) to flag unusual login patterns or transaction behavior.
  • Machine-learning fraud detection models that learn from historical fraud signals.
  • Device and network intelligence to identify risky devices or IP addresses.
  • Traffic filtering and rate limiting to block automated attacks like credential stuffing or DDoS.

Imagine a customer is logging in to their bank account from a new device in a different country. The system detects this anomaly in real time and applies adaptive controls, like requiring a one-time passcode or biometric verification before allowing access. If the behavior still seems suspicious (multiple failed login attempts), the system can automatically block the session and alert the fraud team. This layered approach prevents account takeover without locking out legitimate users unnecessarily.

 

Fraud prevention strategies for consumers

Protect your data

Never share sensitive information, like social security numbers (SSNs), credit card numbers or online banking login credentials, through unsolicited messages. Make sure that you are accessing official websites when sharing such information.
Use credit protections

Add fraud detection alerts and freeze your credit after exposure of financial information or during high-risk periods
Report quickly

Inform your financial institution immediately and file at ReportFraud.ftc.gov to help stop ongoing schemes.
Stay informed

Review FTC and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) scam guides regularly. Stay up to date on the latest data breaches with resources like HaveIBeenPwned and Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC).

Fraud prevention strategies for organizations

Strengthen controls

Separate duties, enforce dual approvals and audit regularly.
Educate continuously

Train employees on current fraud schemes, such as business email compromise (BEC) risks.
Leverage analytics

Use identity verification, link analysis and risk alerts to detect anomalies.
Assess often

Apply fraud risk management frameworks to identify vulnerabilities and update defenses.

What to do if you’ve been a victim of fraud

Report the incident at ReportFraud.ftc.gov to receive guidance on the next steps.

Follow CFPB guides to dispute unauthorized financial transactions, protect your credit and manage your recovery.

If you experience fraud as an organization, trigger internal response procedures. This process can include preserving evidence, notifying relevant law enforcement and reassessing controls to deal with gaps uncovered by the incident. Update compromised login credentials and store them securely to help prevent future breaches. It is also highly recommended that organizations implement passkeys where available, as a fraudster can’t steal a password if it doesn’t exist.

Bryan Clark

Senior Technology Advocate

