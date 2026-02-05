What is fraud prevention?

Fraud prevention is the use of proactive measures by individuals and organizations to deter, detect and mitigate deceptive activity and cybercrime before it causes harm. Effective programs involve hardening processes, educating individuals and deploying technology to prevent or contain fraud attempts.

Consider a small business owner that has finally gotten their online store up and running. They are meticulously tracking inventory sales when suddenly a suspiciously large surge of orders appears. Could this be fraudulent activity? Maybe it’s an unsatisfied customer attempting to access sensitive data.

Fraud prevention is the layer of security that guards against these deceptive threats. It’s not just about setting up static defenses; it’s about being proactive toward threats. It’s not if, but when a security incident will occur.

This process involves a combination of smart rules, advanced technology and careful monitoring. Combining these methods creates a solid fraud prevention strategy to detect suspicious activity before it goes too far and mitigate the impact by quickly blocking transactions or freezing accounts.