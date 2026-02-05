What is fraud prevention?

Fraud prevention is the use of proactive measures by individuals and organizations to deter, detect and mitigate deceptive activity and cybercrime before it causes harm. Effective programs involve hardening processes, educating individuals and deploying technology to prevent or contain fraud attempts.
Consider a small business owner that has finally gotten their online store up and running. They are meticulously tracking inventory sales when suddenly a suspiciously large surge of orders appears. Could this be fraudulent activity? Maybe it’s an unsatisfied customer attempting to access sensitive data.
Fraud prevention is the layer of security that guards against these deceptive threats. It’s not just about setting up static defenses; it’s about being proactive toward threats. It’s not if, but when a security incident will occur.
This process involves a combination of smart rules, advanced technology and careful monitoring. Combining these methods creates a solid fraud prevention strategy to detect suspicious activity before it goes too far and mitigate the impact by quickly blocking transactions or freezing accounts.
Fraud is a constantly evolving threat. Fraudsters refine their social engineering tactics, combine generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) with human effort to scale attacks and exploit weak internal controls.
Types of fraud can include imposters that use romance scams, healthcare-related scams or even soliciting donations for fake emergencies. Government and consumer protection agencies are increasingly highlighting the significant financial and emotional costs associated with scams and identity theft. The most resilient programs prioritize prevention first, not just post incident investigation.
For organizations, internal control gaps drive a significant share of occupational fraud. This is fraud in the sense of misusing an employer’s assets, resources or trust for personal gain. Strengthening controls, codifying policy and training employees to reduce risk and shorten the window of exposure when incidents do occur.
Although scams vary by industry and region, most follow recognizable strategies. Identifying these methods, before someone clicks, shares or pays, can be an effective way to prevent fraud. Scammers exploit trust, urgency and confusion to push victims into quick under-informed decisions. The trap may be laid by way of phone calls, text messages (smishing) or through various forms of social media.
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) defines the 4 Ps of fraud prevention for consumers. Understanding these Ps can help defend against fraud.
While the 4 Ps help consumers recognize and avoid scams, organizations face a different challenge. They are entrusted with preventing fraud from within and across complex systems.
For businesses, the 4 Ps shift from spotting scams to building defenses. This framework strengthens internal controls and uses technology to reduce risk.
Digital fraud prevention relies on a set of tools and practices that stop fraud through online channels. These channels can include websites, mobile apps, email and messaging. It combats identity theft, phishing, account takeover (ATO), card-not-present fraud, synthetic identities and even bot-driven attacks.
Modern digital fraud prevention strategies don’t rely on a single point of defense; they layer defenses to create adaptive protection. Common components of digital fraud prevention include:
Imagine a customer is logging in to their bank account from a new device in a different country. The system detects this anomaly in real time and applies adaptive controls, like requiring a one-time passcode or biometric verification before allowing access. If the behavior still seems suspicious (multiple failed login attempts), the system can automatically block the session and alert the fraud team. This layered approach prevents account takeover without locking out legitimate users unnecessarily.
Never share sensitive information, like social security numbers (SSNs), credit card numbers or online banking login credentials, through unsolicited messages. Make sure that you are accessing official websites when sharing such information.
Add fraud detection alerts and freeze your credit after exposure of financial information or during high-risk periods
Inform your financial institution immediately and file at ReportFraud.ftc.gov to help stop ongoing schemes.
Review FTC and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) scam guides regularly. Stay up to date on the latest data breaches with resources like HaveIBeenPwned and Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC).
Separate duties, enforce dual approvals and audit regularly.
Train employees on current fraud schemes, such as business email compromise (BEC) risks.
Use identity verification, link analysis and risk alerts to detect anomalies.
Apply fraud risk management frameworks to identify vulnerabilities and update defenses.
Report the incident at ReportFraud.ftc.gov to receive guidance on the next steps.
Follow CFPB guides to dispute unauthorized financial transactions, protect your credit and manage your recovery.
If you experience fraud as an organization, trigger internal response procedures. This process can include preserving evidence, notifying relevant law enforcement and reassessing controls to deal with gaps uncovered by the incident. Update compromised login credentials and store them securely to help prevent future breaches. It is also highly recommended that organizations implement passkeys where available, as a fraudster can’t steal a password if it doesn’t exist.
