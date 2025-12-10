A guide for implementing data security

What is data security?

Data security refers to the set of technologies and security practices designed to protect digital information from unauthorized access, corruption or theft throughout its lifecycle. Encompassing both physical and digital landscapes, data security is connected to every device and application you use on a day-to-day basis.   

Protecting sensitive data isn’t just important: it is essential for both compliance and trust. A well-rounded, multilayered data security implementation strategy is a must-have defense. The question is: how can we best accomplish this strategy? Let’s look at an example of a mid-sized healthcare provider called Maplewood Health Network. This provider currently stores patient records (names, dates of birth, treatment details and more) in a standard cloud storage service without granular access controls or encryption at rest. One typical Wednesday, a simple phishing attack bypasses the provider’s outdated firewall. Patient data has now become exfiltrated by the attacker. Suddenly, Maplewood Health Network is facing regulatory fines, lawsuits and the potential loss of many patients due to eroded trust for mishandling their data. Unfortunately, this scenario is not rare and it’s a real risk for all businesses with weak data security. Below we’ll cover some best practices in data security implementation to keep your data safe, compliant and secure.

Why does data security implementation matter? 

Breaches can result in significant financial and reputational damage, as well as loss of trust from both customers and stakeholders. Data protection regulations like GDPR, HIPAA, PCI DSS, ISO and CCPA mandate stringent protection and transparent handling of data. IBM’s 2025 Cost of a Data Breach Report highlights that organizations with poor data security controls face significantly higher breach risks and costs. Security incidents involving “shadow AI” end up costing an average of USD 670,000 more and expose more customer data than typical breaches. These findings reinforce the critical importance of implementing strong, comprehensive data security measures to minimize financial damage, protect sensitive information and ensure regulatory compliance in an increasingly complex threat landscape.​

Data security implementation strategy

Data governance

A reliable data security implementation plan begins with establishing clear governance structures. You must define data ownership, responsibilities and accountability for said data. It is key to implement and enforce data handling policies and procedures, ensuring they cover access, sharing, retention and destruction. For example, all company data classified as ‘confidential’ must be accessed only by authorized personnel by using multifactor authentication (MFA). Also, sensitive data can be shared externally only after approval from the data owner and by using an approved encrypted transfer method. Further, every access, share, retention and destruction of data must be logged and periodically audited to ensure policy compliance and address any breaches promptly. It is also paramount that staff is trained regularly in compliance and best practices. This approach ensures that everyone understands the risks and their role in protecting data.

Discovery and classification

Next, you must discover, classify and inventory all the data. Understanding what data exists, where it is located and the sensitivity of each piece is critical to implementing data security. The discovery of data can be accomplished by using automated tools to scan systems for stored data including shadow IT and cloud services. Shadow IT refers to any hardware, software or cloud-based system that employees are using that have not been explicitly approved for use by the company’s IT department. This circumstance presents a great opportunity to conduct a risk assessment on your data. Once you have discovered all the data that you possess, you are able to see where potential weak points might lie in your current security posture. This step can include implementing some form of penetration testing to establish where the weaknesses lie. During the data classification phase, different types of data are tagged based on sensitivity and might receive a classification like public, internal or confidential. These classification levels vary in name but generally have the same meaning in different companies. The inventory of data should ensure that accurate and up-to-date registries of all data assets and their locations are properly maintained.

Identity and access management (IAM)

The next step brings us to the access controls and identity management portion of our journey. Controlling who can access data is crucial for successful information security. You might have accounted for all your data and organized it beautifully, but if the wrong people are accessing it then how long until the data is misused or becomes a jumbled mess? To accomplish this control, we want to make sure that we deploy strong authentication and authorization practices. Doing so means mechanisms like multifactor authentication (MFA) or even adaptive multifactor authentication (A-MFA) should be put into place for extra data protection. Next, you’ll want to ensure that you’re limiting access based on the principle of least privilege. If you’re not familiar with this principle, it states that individuals should have only the minimal number of permissions granted to them to perform their jobs. For example, Sally from marketing does not require access to the same data that Harry uses in accounting for her to complete her job. It is also important to deploy role-based access controls (RBAC). RBAC can assign access rights based on a user’s role within the organization. We also need to make sure that there is a continuous monitoring of authorization occurring. For example, Samy collaborated on a project with Maria, who is outside his department, last month. After the project is completed, it’s best practice to revoke Samy’s access to the data that Maria has access to because there is no longer a reason for him to be accessing it.

Encryption

Next, we’ll move to the process of data encryption. Encryption masks data by converting it from readable data to unreadable ciphertext. This security measure is vital and safeguards data both when it’s stored and when it’s being transmitted. Data-at-rest encryption protects files and databases, while data-in-transit encryption uses protocols like TLS/SSL to secure information moving across networks. Applying a solid encryption protocol strengthens defenses against attackers and supports crucial regulatory compliance requirements.

Data loss prevention (DLP)

After encryption, the next step in implementing a strong data security policy is data loss prevention (DLP). DLP solutions play a critical role in protecting sensitive information by identifying, monitoring and preventing unauthorized data transfers. These security tools are applied to network and endpoint devices to block attempts to send sensitive data outside the organization that can include copying files to USB drives or uploading to unauthorized cloud accounts. Using things like automated labeling and monitoring tools enables the tagging and tracking of data. This step can significantly aid incident response (IR) and support of comprehensive compliance audits.

Data sharing

After that, we should focus on implementing a robust data sharing strategy. As data sharing exposes individuals and organizations to additional risks, great care must be taken into developing this plan. First, it’s essential to restrict both internal and external sharing of sensitive data by establishing explicit policies and implementing appropriate technical controls. For example, an online electronics retailer called Real Good Electronics (RGE) implements a policy that allows only authorized staff access to order details and payment records. This process essentially limits access and safeguards sensitive information. Furthermore, using secure collaboration platforms, specifically ones offering granular access controls and comprehensive audit trails, is crucial for maintaining data security throughout the sharing process.

Monitoring, auditing and incident response (IR)

Next, we move on to monitoring, auditing and incident response (IR). Continuous monitoring plays an important role in data security implementation as it allows for proactively detecting cyberthreats and enforcing accountability. Organizations should implement centralized logging and monitoring to collect detailed audit trails of data access and use. Regular audits of system activities, along with reviews for anomalies, unauthorized access or policy violations, are also crucial. Finally, putting in place and maintaining a resilient IR plan is paramount for effectively handling data breaches stemming from attacks like ransomware and minimizing any data leakage. Take, for example, our favorite online electronics retailer RGE, but this time the company has experienced a security breach. Following the breach, RGE quickly activates their IR plan. By acting and collaborating with law enforcement, the organization demonstrates a robust and well-considered incident response plan.

Backups and recovery

Now we’re going to cover data backups and recovery. Another crucial part of data security implementation, this step takes place after successful implementation of the IR plan. After the threat has been eliminated, an organization must assess what systems and data have been affected, so they are able to restore these systems from backups. Organizations must schedule these regular backups of critical data so that copies are securely stored offsite or in the cloud. The recovery step calls upon stored backups to rebuild systems and data. This approach mitigates the impact of a disaster and enables a return to normal operation following a breach. Recovery also includes strengthening cybersecurity controls and patching vulnerabilities because attackers often target an organization’s data soon after a breach, knowing weaknesses can persist.

Physical security

The topic of physical security is often underestimated, but it is arguably one of the most critical components of data security implementation. Without a proper plan to account for physical security, you might as well hand your data over to attackers now. Individuals and organizations need to consider small things like leaving secured areas unlocked and improper badging procedures, as they can all lead to immediate vulnerabilities. Attackers exploit complacency, and a moment of carelessness can provide them with the access they need. Some examples might also include someone leaving a workstation unlocked, allowing an opportunistic attacker to gain access to exposed PII, or where a visitor is admitted without confirming their identity. Maintaining consistent awareness and adherence to security procedures is paramount in keeping your data secure.

Automation and artificial intelligence (AI)

Finally, we’ll explore how automation and artificial intelligence (AI) can be applied to data security implementation. Modern enterprises are transforming data security through both AI and automation. These technologies enable real-time detection of suspicious activity and automate routine tasks like patching and vulnerability management. This approach can considerably lower the risk of cyberattacks, free up analysts for other tasks and strengthen the overall protection of your data. For example, Real Good Electronics recently implemented an AI-driven security system. This system constantly monitors the retailer’s cloud environment and flags any unusual activity such as a sudden surge in data access or even unusual network connections. The system is capable of quickly identifying a potential phishing attack targeting a specific department.

Conclusion

In today’s digital landscape, data security implementation is an ongoing concern, demanding constant attention and adaptation. Effective implementation requires a multilayered approach including strong governance, clear data classification, strict access controls, encryption, data loss prevention and a comprehensive incident response plan. Regular employee training and fostering a security first culture are also equally crucial. Leveraging AI and automation can significantly improve threat detection and response (TDR) capabilities, but human input must remain central to the process. By applying these comprehensive strategies, organizations can significantly reduce risk and protect their valuable data in an increasingly complex threat environment.
