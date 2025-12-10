The next step brings us to the access controls and identity management portion of our journey. Controlling who can access data is crucial for successful information security. You might have accounted for all your data and organized it beautifully, but if the wrong people are accessing it then how long until the data is misused or becomes a jumbled mess? To accomplish this control, we want to make sure that we deploy strong authentication and authorization practices. Doing so means mechanisms like multifactor authentication (MFA) or even adaptive multifactor authentication (A-MFA) should be put into place for extra data protection. Next, you’ll want to ensure that you’re limiting access based on the principle of least privilege. If you’re not familiar with this principle, it states that individuals should have only the minimal number of permissions granted to them to perform their jobs. For example, Sally from marketing does not require access to the same data that Harry uses in accounting for her to complete her job. It is also important to deploy role-based access controls (RBAC). RBAC can assign access rights based on a user’s role within the organization. We also need to make sure that there is a continuous monitoring of authorization occurring. For example, Samy collaborated on a project with Maria, who is outside his department, last month. After the project is completed, it’s best practice to revoke Samy’s access to the data that Maria has access to because there is no longer a reason for him to be accessing it.