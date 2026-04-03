What is data infrastructure?

An organization’s data infrastructure is the foundation that makes data analysis, decision-making and innovation possible. It manages, unifies and prepares enterprise data for effective use—which is a complex challenge in today’s big data environments where information arrives quickly and in high volumes.

Consider that unstructured data represents 80% to 90% of the world’s digital information and the majority of data generated by businesses.2 It’s the emails, PDFs, chat logs and meeting notes created and shared every day. Unlike structured data, which tends to follow a predefined schema, unstructured data can be inconsistent or context-dependent. As a result, organizations can’t tap into its value without proper management and processing.

A strong data infrastructure also creates the unified data foundation necessary for AI systems to operate.



“Enterprise AI at scale is finally within reach,” IBM Vice President and Chief Data Officer Ed Lovely said in a recent IBV report.3 “The technology is ready—as long as organizations can feed it the right data.”



Research conducted by the IBV shows that, on average, only 41.4% of surveyed organizations’ proprietary data is usable for AI (sufficiently clean, labeled, standardized, governed or otherwise cleared for modeling).4 The main data challenges inhibiting that use include issues with completeness (50.4%), data integrity (48.8%), and accuracy and consistency (both 47.1%), illustrating how the strength of an organization’s data infrastructure shapes its ability to deploy AI effectively.



Finally, strong data infrastructure supports data governance, security and compliance. As regulatory requirements increase and data privacy becomes more important—including under frameworks such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)—organizations need clear policies that define who can obtain data, how it’s used and how it’s protected.