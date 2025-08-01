What code LLMs mean for the future of software development

According to El Maghraoui, software engineers are evolving from code producers to code curators. “While coding remains essential, the emphasis is shifting toward prompt engineering. How do we frame the right queries in the context of these LLMs? And instead of writing every single line of code, developers are increasingly orchestrating AI-generated code, stitching the pieces together.”

This evolution, however, is just the tip of the iceberg. El Maghraoui believes developer roles will progress into what she dubs “intent-driven engineering.” The idea is to veer away from syntax and focus on structure, leave the finer details and zoom out to the bigger picture, and switch from the what to the why, highlighting aims, outcomes and impact.

For McGinn, code LLMs can be treated as libraries imported into a program. “Problems can be solved more quickly in the same way libraries help us as engineers take functionality that’s already been built and not have to reinvent the wheel.”

This view aligns with generative computing. In this framework, a code model is integrated into systems as a modular software component and handled like a programmable interface. As such, it can abstract away low-level tasks, with developers directing more of their efforts toward higher-order problem-solving.

“They need to consider design thinking rather than writing code,” Satoh says. “We need higher-level engineers who can create the architecture of a system.”

It’s a role that’s becoming more multidisciplinary, incorporating not only design and architecture but also other dimensions like ethics and security. “It’s less manual and there is more automation, but it’s more strategic,” says El Maghraoui. “You’re blending software engineering with system-level thinking, product thinking and ethical reasoning. Now we’re not just coding-literate—we’re becoming AI-literate and AI-first engineers.”

This opens up avenues for upskilling on those higher-level tasks, especially for junior developers. “The goals of a lot of benchmarks are to be at the functionality of a junior developer. So if that’s a metric we’re aiming for, then the idea is to not have as much of a need for that,” McGinn says. “We need people who have a deeper level than a junior developer, or they might not need to have gone through the role of junior developer anymore to understand what a senior developer does.”