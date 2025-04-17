When AI remembers everything

ChatGPT can now remember who you are, and that simple upgrade may change how we relate to artificial intelligence.

The rollout of memory features by OpenAI marks the first time a widely used AI assistant can persistently recall information across interactions. While the feature is opt-in, it reflects a broader shift: AI systems are being designed to retain what they learn about users over time. The goal is to make interactions smoother, more relevant and more efficient. But building memory into AI also raises more profound questions—about privacy, transparency and the level of control users have.

“Memory is a critical step toward making AI more adaptive, useful and human-like,” Payel Das, Principal Researcher at IBM Research, tells IBM Think in an interview. “AI memory can provide better accuracy and adaptivity, especially when paired with mechanisms like persistent and episodic memory modules.”

Unlike human memory, which is often subjective and selective, AI memory is a technical architecture—a structured store of information within neural networks or external databases. Persistent memory retains long-term facts, such as a user’s job title, while episodic memory stores recent interactions or contextual information.

OpenAI’s memory implementation gives users some agency, allowing them to review and delete what’s stored. Other companies, including Anthropic and Google DeepMind, are pursuing similar capabilities. Despite differences in execution, the direction is shared: memory is becoming a foundational feature of next-generation AI.

Supporters argue that this functionality is critical to moving AI beyond static, one-off responses. A memory-enabled assistant can continue conversations over time, follow up on unresolved tasks and tailor responses to individual preferences. In real-world use cases, such as customer support, tutoring or healthcare, this continuity could drive significant gains in effectiveness.

IBM is exploring these possibilities from an enterprise lens. “We are exploring long-term memory in ways that align with enterprise safety standards,” Das said. “Our work on persistent and episodic memory focuses on giving users clarity and oversight on what is retained and how it's used.”