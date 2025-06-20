The future is programmable: How generative computing could reinvent software

The idea wasn’t born in a flash. It emerged slowly, across late-night Slack threads and hallway conversations, a quiet rethinking of how machines reason. Somewhere between the chaos of prompting and the aspirations of automation, a new concept took shape. It might redefine not only artificial intelligence but software itself.

The premise is bold: What if we stopped treating large language models like mysterious chatbots and started treating them like programmable infrastructure? IBM refers to this emerging discipline as generative computing—a term and framework developed by its researchers to define a new approach to working with AI models. It’s about reengineering how AI models are integrated into systems, not as unpredictable oracles but as controlled, modular software components. If it succeeds, it could mark a turning point for AI development, software design and enterprise technology.

David Cox, Director at IBM Research, told IBM Think in an interview that he coined the term generative computing to describe the shift he sees taking place in AI development. It is neither a brand nor a product. It is a shift, a movement to treat large language models not as clever chat partners but as programmable elements. Forget the magic tricks. This is software engineering.

“It’s not that LLMs are replacing programming,” he said. “It’s that they are becoming a new kind of programming primitive.”

Today, interacting with a large language model often feels like summoning a capricious oracle. Slightly alter a sentence in a prompt, and the output veers off course. Write an essay-length prompt and hope, pray, cajole. It is artful in the way astrology is artful, elusive, interpretive and occasionally profound. But for banks, hospitals and governments, mysticism does not scale.

“You type something, and you get a different answer depending on how you phrased it,” said Ruchir Puri, IBM Research’s Chief Scientist, in an interview with IBM Think. “It’s like the early days of search. We’re still in the era where a comma can change the output. You can’t run an enterprise that way.”

Puri describes a world in which enterprises struggle not only with hallucinations but with the lack of reliability in how models handle edge cases. “We talk a lot about hallucinations,” he said, “but the deeper issue is that the models aren’t guaranteed to follow instructions. You change a word in a prompt, and you don’t know what you’ll get.” That, he argued, is the antithesis of engineering.