Modernizing Kafka data streaming with Confluent

Apache Kafka is a powerful distributed event streaming system that provides real-time data. Event-driven architectures are the most commonly used strategy for streaming data: continuous generation and transmission of data from sources like sensors, websites and financial transactions.

However, enterprises often need more data governance, data security, data integration, observability and operational data management. Confluent packages all of these capabilities into a data platform that reduces the complexity of deploying and operating Kafka at scale.

Running Kafka clusters in production requires managing brokers, storage, networking, scaling, upgrades, monitoring and disaster recovery. Confluent offers managed cloud services and operational tooling that reduce the burden on infrastructure teams and allow developers to focus on building applications rather than maintaining clusters.

Rather than treating Kafka as a messaging system, Confluent promotes Kafka as a central nervous system for enterprise data. Events can be shared across applications, advanced analytics systems, artificial intelligence and machine learning platforms, and operational systems in real time.

This enables data architectures that are more responsive and less dependent on either batch processing or batch data ingestion and that speed data-driven decision-making and business intelligence.

To see how this story plays out, imagine the use cases of a large health insurance provider, “Wellspring Health”, which already runs Apache Kafka on-premises to process healthcare and insurance events.

Their legacy system contains a Kafka environment that handles:

· Medical claims

· Pharmacy transactions

· Fraud detection

· Provider billing events

· Member eligibility updates

The system works but data teams struggle with inconsistent schemas, unknown downstream consumers, custom ETL pipelines and slow data analytics onboarding. To improve operational efficiency, Wellspring looks to adopt the cloud-based Confluent Cloud in a data modernization initiative to upgrade their streaming platform while still preserving their existing Kafka investments and knowledge.

The highest priorities on the roadmap for Wellspring are to:

1. Detect potentially fraudulent claims in real time

2. Provide access controls to govern sensitive data structures

3. Easily provide Iceberg snapshots for ingestion into a data lake or data warehouse

In this tutorial, you’ll see how Wellspring can modernize and optimize their data infrastructure and Kafka architectures with Confluent to easily create derived big data streams, improve data processing and create dashboards. This improvement will give them a more scalable and unified data infrastructure and analytics ecosystem.

The first step along this path is to take the Kafka streams that they’re already using in an on-premises environment and move them to Confluent Cloud.

You can find the code sections of this tutorial in our GitHub repository in the Confluent Modernization tutorial.