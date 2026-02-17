How to convert unstructured data to structured data

Structured data is information organized into a fixed field within a record or file. It resides in SQL databases, JSON from APIs, XML and CSV files and Excel spreadsheets. Structured data is data ready for efficient data processing, analysis and management.

By contrast, unstructured data is information that does not conform to a predefined data model or schema. It lacks an organized, tabular form and is typically text-heavy. Examples include emails, social media posts and customer reviews as well as non-text formats such as audio recordings, video files and images.

Unstructured data makes up the vast majority (90%) of enterprise information, growing faster than any other type of data.1 Certain industries—like healthcare or logistics and supply chain—can have a plethora of scanned documents saved as images ready for processing. Although rich in information, unstructured data is challenging for conventional databases and data analysis tools to process directly.