太好了！我们现在传入初始输入以启动智能体工作流。

输出：

如您所见，此图被中断并提示我们修改输入或继续。修改输入，并使用 LangGraph 的 Command 类恢复智能体工作流。此操作会更新状态，仿佛它来自 human_feedback 节点。

输出：