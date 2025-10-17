我们现在可以向智能体提出问题了。回想一下该智能体之前无法向我们提供有关 2024 年美国网球公开赛的信息。现在智能体可以使用其 RAG 工具，让我们再次尝试提出相同的问题。

agent_executor.invoke({"input": 'Where was the 2024 US Open Tennis Championship?'})

Output: (some description and page content fields were shortened to succinctly display results)

> Entering new AgentExecutor chain...



Thought: The human is asking about the location of the 2024 US Open Tennis Championship. I need to find out where it was held.

Action:

```

{

"action": "get_IBM_US_Open_context",

"action_input": "Where was the 2024 US Open Tennis Championship held?"

}

```

Observation[Document(metadata={'description': "IBM and the United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced several watsonx-powered fan features coming to the US Open digital platforms ahead of this year's tournament. These new and enhanced capabilities – a product of collaboration between IBM and the USTA digital team – aim to deliver a more informative and engaging experience for millions of tennis fans around the world.", 'language': 'en-us', 'source': 'https://newsroom.ibm.com/2024-08-15-ibm-and-the-usta-serve-up-new-and-enhanced-generative-ai-features-for-2024-us-open-digital-platforms', 'title': 'IBM and the USTA Serve Up New and Enhanced Generative AI Features for 2024 US Open Digital Platforms'}, page_content="IBM and the USTA Serve Up New and Enhanced Generative AI Features for 2024 US Open Digital Platforms

-New Match Report summaries offer...")]

Action:

```

{

"action": "Final Answer",

"action_input": "The 2024 US Open Tennis Championship was held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, Queens, New York."

}

```

Observation



> Finished chain.

{'input': 'Where was the 2024 US Open Tennis Championship?',

'history': '',

'output': 'The 2024 US Open Tennis Championship was held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, Queens, New York.'}

太棒了！根据用户的查询，智能体使用其可用的 RAG 工具返回 2024 年美国公开赛的地点。我们甚至可以看到智能体从中检索其信息的确切文档。现在，让我们尝试一个稍微复杂一些的问题查询。这次，询问将是关于 IBM 参与 2024 年美国公开赛的情况。

agent_executor.invoke({"input": 'How did IBM use watsonx at the 2024 US Open Tennis Championship?'})

Output: (somedescription andpage content fields were shortened to succinctly display results)

> Entering new AgentExecutor chain...

```

{

"action": "get_IBM_US_Open_context",

"action_input": "How did IBM use watsonx at the 2024 US Open Tennis Championship?"

}

```

Observation[Document(metadata={'description': 'To help the US Open stay on the cutting edge of customer experience, IBM Consulting built powerful generative AI models with watsonx.', 'language': 'en', 'source': 'https://www.ibm.com/cn-zh/case-studies/us-open', 'title': 'U.S. Open | IBM'}, page_content='The US Open is a sprawling, two-week tournament, with hundreds of matches played on 22 different courts. Keeping up with all the action is a challenge, both for tennis fans and the USTA editorial team covering the event...)]



Action:

```

{

"action": "Final Answer",

"action_input": "IBM used watsonx at the 2024 US Open Tennis Championship to create generative AI-powered features such as Match Reports, AI Commentary, and SlamTracker. These features enhance the digital experience for fans and scale the productivity of the USTA editorial team."

}

```

Observation

> Finished chain.

{'input': 'How did IBM use watsonx at the 2024 US Open Tennis Championship?',

'history': 'Human: Where was the 2024 US Open Tennis Championship?

AI: The 2024 US Open Tennis Championship was held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, Queens, New York.',

'output': 'IBM used watsonx at the 2024 US Open Tennis Championship to create generative AI-powered features such as Match Reports, AI Commentary, and SlamTracker. These features enhance the digital experience for fans and scale the productivity of the USTA editorial team.'}

同样地，智能体成功检索到了与用户查询相关的信息。此外，从历史输出可以看出，智能体在获取新信息和经历新交互的过程中，能够成功地更新其知识库。

现在，让我们测试智能体是否能够判断在回答用户查询时是否无需调用工具。我们可以通过向 RAG 智能体提出一个与美国网球公开赛无关的问题来测试这一点。

agent_executor.invoke({"input": 'What is the capital of France?'})

Output:

> Entering new AgentExecutor chain...



{

"action": "Final Answer",

"action_input": "The capital of France is Paris."

}



Observation

> Finished chain.

{'input': 'What is the capital of France?',

'history': 'Human: Where was the 2024 US Open Tennis Championship?

AI: The 2024 US Open Tennis Championship was held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, Queens, New York.

Human: How did IBM use watsonx at the 2024 US Open Tennis Championship?

AI: IBM used watsonx at the 2024 US Open Tennis Championship to create generative AI-powered features such as Match Reports, AI Commentary, and SlamTracker. These features enhance the digital experience for fans and scale the productivity of the USTA editorial team.',

'output': 'The capital of France is Paris.'}

正如在 AgentExecutor 链中所见，智能体识别出它在自身知识库中已有足够信息，因此无需使用工具即可回答该问题。