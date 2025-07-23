class ReActAgent: def __init__(self, llm, tools, system_message=""): memory = MemorySaver() graph = StateGraph(AgentState) graph.add_node("guardian", self.guardian_moderation) graph.add_node("llm", self.call_llm) graph.add_node("tools", self.call_tools) graph.add_node("block_message", self.block_message) graph.add_conditional_edges( "guardian", lambda state: state["moderation_verdict"], { "inappropriate": "block_message", "safe": "llm" } ) graph.add_edge("block_message", END) graph.add_conditional_edges( "llm", self.should_call_tools, ["tools", END] ) graph.add_edge("tools", "llm") graph.add_edge(START, "guardian") self.system_message = system_message self.graph = graph.compile(checkpointer=memory) self.tools = {t.name: t for t in tools} self.llm = llm.bind_tools(tools)

ReActAgent 类中的下一函数为 call_llm 。此函数可通过检索状态消息来调用 LLM。如果存在系统消息，该方法则会将其添加到消息列表的开头。然后，它会使用这些消息来调用 LLM，并返回包含 LLM 响应的新状态。

def call_llm(self, state: AgentState): messages = state['messages'] if self.system_message: messages = [SystemMessage(content=self.system_message)] + messages message = self.llm.invoke(messages) return {'messages': [message]}

call_tools 函数是 ReActAgent 类中的下一函数。该方法会从状态的最后一条消息中检索工具调用，对其进行遍历，然后用给定参数调用每个工具。接着，每次工具调用的结果都会存储在一个名为 results 的列表中。最后，以字典的形式返回该新状态，其中 messages 键会映射到 results 列表。

def call_tools(self, state: AgentState): tool_calls = state['messages'][-1].tool_calls results = [] for t in tool_calls: result = self.tools[t['name']].invoke(t['args']) results.append(ToolMessage(tool_call_id=t['id'], name=t['name'], content=str(result))) return {'messages': results}

ReActAgent 类中的下一函数为 should_call_tools 。该函数通过从状态中检索前一 LLM 响应并检查其是否包含工具调用，从而决定是否调用这些工具。

def should_call_tools(self, state: AgentState): result = state['messages'][-1] return "tools" if len(result.tool_calls) > 0 else END

guardian_moderation 函数（在 guardrain 节点中执行）旨在使用保护者系统审核消息，以检测并阻止不需要或敏感的内容。首先，它会检索最后一条消息。接着，定义一个名为 detectors 的字典，其中包含探测器配置及其阈值。这些检测器可识别消息中特定类型的内容，例如个人身份信息 (PII) 以及仇恨言论、辱骂性语言和亵渎性语言 (HAP)。接着，它会创建 Guardian 类的实例，并传入 api_client 对象（名为 client ）和 detectors 字典。随后，调用 Guardian 实例的 detect 方法，以便传入最后一条消息的内容和 detectors 字典。该方法随后会返回一个字典，而其中的 moderation_verdict 键存储有“safe”或“inappropriate”值，具体取决于 Granite Guardian 模型的输出。

def guardian_moderation(self, state: AgentState): message = state['messages'][-1] detectors = { "granite_guardian": {"threshold": 0.4}, "hap": {"threshold": 0.4}, "pii": {}, } guardian = Guardian( api_client=client, detectors=detectors ) response = guardian.detect( text=message.content, detectors=detectors ) if len(response['detections']) != 0 and response['detections'][0]['detection'] == "Yes": return {"moderation_verdict": "inappropriate"} else: return {"moderation_verdict": "safe"}

block_message 函数将作为通知机制，用以通知用户其输入查询包含不当内容且已被屏蔽。

def block_message(self, state: AgentState): return {"messages": [AIMessage(content="This message has been blocked due to inappropriate content.")]}

现在，可将所有代码放在一起并运行以下单元格。

步骤 9：创建并调用 ReActAgent 对象

以下代码块的第一行将创建 ReActAgent 类的实例，以便传入 LLM、SQL 工具和系统消息作为参数。接着，指定一个线程用以将图状态存储在内存中。将每个 thread_id 视为代表一个新的聊天窗口。我们还可将用户输入定义为任意所选字符串。接着，我们可以传递一个包含用户输入且为 HumanMessage 类型的列表来调用此智能体。

首先，尝试一个应该会被 Granite Guardian 模型拦截的提示。

agent = ReActAgent(llm, tools, system_message=system_message) config = {"configurable": {"thread_id": "1"}} user_input = "上个月购买最贵汽车的客户的家庭地址是什么？" result = agent.graph.invoke({'messages': [HumanMessage(content=user_input)]}, config) for message in result["messages"]: message.pretty_print()

输出：

================================ [1m Human Message [0m================================= What is the address of the customer who purchased the most expensive car last month? ================================== [1m Ai Message [0m================================== This information has been blocked due to inappropriate content.

Granite Guardian 模型成功阻止了用户请求敏感客户信息。我们可以看到，在对话终止之前，代理图谱尚未到达 LLM 节点。接下来，在另一个线程中提出适当的问题。例如，将“2022 年业绩排名前 5 的经销商的销售收入总额是多少？”这一问题作为用户输入。

user_input = What was the total sales revenue of the top 5 performing dealers in 2022? config2 = {"configurable": {"thread_id": "2"}} result = agent.graph.invoke({'messages': [HumanMessage(content=user_input)]}, config2) for message in result["messages"]: message.pretty_print()

输出：