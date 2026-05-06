What is a context graph?

Building context graphs into an AI system requires careful design to create a responsive and informative architecture. The goal is to turn raw data and interactions into structured, queryable context that can be assembled into high-quality prompts. Typically, this looks like a pipeline with the following distinct, but highly integrated, stages:

- Data ingestion and preprocessing

- Dual storage (vector index and graph store)

- Retrieval

- Graph traversal

- Ranking

- Prompt construction

- Prompt execution

Data ingestion and preprocessing

In this first step, sources such as documents, application programming interfaces (APIs) and user inputs are collected and broken into manageable units such as passages or semantic chunks. Each chunk is then enriched.

Enrichment includes generating embeddings, extracting entities and optionally producing summaries. Embeddings provide a fast, flexible way to locate relevant information in a high-dimensional space. The embeddings are produced using a model that maps text into high-dimensional vectors so that semantic similarity can be computed efficiently.

Dual storage (vector index and graph store)

Next comes dual storage: a vector index and a graph store. This approach is called graph retrieval augmented generation, or GraphRAG.

A vector index store has optimizations specifically to enable similarity search. Each chunk’s embedding is stored so that, given a query embedding, you can quickly retrieve semantically similar chunks.

In parallel, a graph structure is built where each chunk, entity or concept becomes a node. Edges are created based on relationships such as co-occurrence, citation, shared entities, temporal sequence or explicit links. This graph is conceptually similar to systems used in knowledge graphs, but it is often more dynamic and application-specific.

The key design decision is that the graph is not just a static representation of facts. Rather, it is a representation of current state, continuously updated as new data arrives and as users interact with the system.

For example, if two pieces of information are frequently retrieved together, an edge can be strengthened or created between them. If a user session introduces a new concept, it can be added as a node and linked to existing nodes. This turns the graph into a living representation of context.

Retrieval

When a user submits a query, the retrieval process begins. One strategy to do this turns queries into embeddings which are then used to perform a similarity search in the vector index. This produces an initial set of candidate nodes. At this stage, a traditional retrieval system might stop and pass these directly to the model. With a context graph however, the graph is used to expand and refine the result set.

Graph traversal

Graph traversal is then applied to the initial candidates. For each retrieved node, the system explores neighboring nodes based on edge types and weights.

For example, it might include nodes that are strongly connected through shared entities or that represent prerequisite concepts. This allows the system to perform multi-hop retrieval, where relevant context is not just directly similar to the query but also indirectly related through meaningful connections.

A graph database like Neo4j using a query language like the Neo4j Cypher query language can make this step better conform to graph concepts.

Ranking

After traversal, a ranking step occurs. The system scores nodes based on a combination of metrics such as embedding similarity, graph centrality, edge weights, recency and source reliability. The result is a selected subgraph that represents the most relevant and coherent context for the query.

Prompt construction

Prompt construction bridges the gap between structured data and the linear input format required by the model. Because a model like GPT expects a linear sequence of tokens, the selected subgraph must be transformed into a structured prompt.

This involves ordering the nodes, summarizing or compressing content if necessary, and explicitly encoding relationships when they matter. For instance, the prompt might include statements that clarify that one document supports or contradicts another, or that one concept depends on another. This step is crucial because it translates graph structure into a form the model can interpret.

Prompt execution

Finally, the constructed prompt is sent to the language model. The model generates a response based on the curated context. Optionally, the system can feed the response back into the graph.

For example, it can extract new entities, create new nodes or update relationships based on what was generated or how the user reacts. This closes the loop and enables continuous improvement.

This architecture overcomes the limitations of similarity-based retrieval (such as cosine-similarity) by incorporating structure, history and reasoning paths into the context that is ultimately presented to the model.