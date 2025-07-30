What is cosine similarity?

Analytics Artificial Intelligence
30 July 2025

Authors

Tom Krantz

Writer

Alexandra Jonker

Editorial Content Lead

Cosine similarity is a widely used similarity metric that determines how similar two data points are based on the direction they point rather than their length or size. It is especially effective in high-dimensional spaces where traditional distance-based metrics can struggle.

 

Computing cosine similarity requires measuring the cosine of the angle (theta) between two non-zero vectors in an inner product space. This measurement produces a cosine similarity score. Cosine similarity values range from -1 to 1:

  • A cosine similarity score of 1 indicates that the vectors are pointing in the exact same direction.
  • A cosine similarity score of 0 indicates that the vectors are orthogonal, meaning they have no directional similarity.
  • A cosine similarity score of -1 indicates that the vectors point in exactly opposite directions.

Think of it like comparing arrows: if they’re pointing in the same direction, they are highly similar. Those at right angles are unrelated, and arrows pointing in opposite directions are dissimilar.

This angular approach is foundational to many machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP) and artificial intelligence (AI) systems. These technologies rely on vector-based representations of data, meaning the data has been converted into a numerical form to capture its meaning and similarity to other data.

For instance, a chatbot may use word embedding techniques to convert text into vector form, deep learning models to understand intent and similarity search algorithms to retrieve the most relevant response from a database. Cosine similarity enables each of these steps.

Why is cosine similarity important?

Whether it’s predicting the next word in a sentence or suggesting a place nearby to eat, many of the systems that shape our digital lives rely on measuring similarity. Technologies like recommendation engines and large language models (LLMs) use cosine similarity to identify which content is most relevant and which responses make the most “sense.”

These decisions are made by analyzing relationships between data points in high-dimensional or sparse datasets. In classic text analysis, documents are often converted into numeric representations using techniques like term frequency-inverse document frequency (tf-idf)—an advanced form of bag-of-words (BoW). While BoW scores how often a term appears in a document, tf-idf adjusts that score based on how common or rare the word is across a larger dataset.

More advanced systems use neural networks to generate vector embeddings—numerical representations of data points that express different types of data as an array of numbers. For instance, words like “doctor” and “nurse” may show up near each other in vector space, meaning the model sees them as related. These embeddings often go through additional steps, such as principal component analysis (PCA), to make large-scale comparisons faster and more efficient.

In both approaches, cosine similarity measures how closely the resulting vectors align, helping systems identify patterns and relationships across complex datasets. In NLP, AI and data science, cosine similarity plays a central role in:

Relevance ranking

Search engines use cosine similarity to match user queries with relevant documents, improving both precision and ranking quality.
Semantic comparison

Neural networks and LLMs compare vector embeddings using cosine similarity to evaluate the semantic closeness between inputs.
Personalized recommendations

Recommendation systems apply similarity search techniques to suggest products, media or content that aligns with user behavior and preferences.
Topic modeling

Cosine similarity supports topic modeling by grouping documents with similar themes. These topic distributions are typically generated using methods like Latent Dirichlet allocation (LDA).

Beyond text use cases, cosine similarity also supports any scenario where multi-dimensional patterns must be compared quickly and accurately—such as image recognition, fraud detection and customer segmentation.

How does cosine similarity work?

At its core, cosine similarity measures how aligned two vectors are by calculating the cosine of the angle between them.

In real-world applications like comparing documents, data is represented as vectors in multi-dimensional space. Each dimension might represent a specific word, attribute or action, and the value in that dimension reflects how prominent or important that item is.

To calculate cosine similarity:

  1. Find the dot product: Multiply the corresponding values in each vector and add the results together. This captures how directionally aligned the vectors are.

  2. Determine the magnitude: The magnitude (or length) of each vector is calculated using the square root of the sum of its squared components.

  3. Calculate the cosine similarity: The cosine similarity is found by dividing the dot product (step 1) by the product of the magnitudes of the vectors (step 2). The result is a cosine similarity score between -1 and 1.

The formula can be represented as:

Cosine similarity = (A · B) / (||A|| × ||B||)

Where:

  • A · B is the dot product of vectors A and B
  • ||A|| is the magnitude (length) of vector A
  • ||B|| is the magnitude of vector B

The resulting score ranges from -1 to 1.

To further illustrate, imagine two words: "king" and "queen."

Both are used in similar contexts. When processed by an LLM, each word is translated into a vector embedding that captures the semantic meaning of a term based on its usage across millions of sentences. Since "king" and “queen” both frequently appear near words like "royal," "throne" and "monarch,” their resulting embeddings will point in nearly the same direction.

Now consider a third word, "apple." While it may appear in some of the same documents, it’s more often associated with terms like "fruit," "orchard" or "crisp." Its vector points in an almost opposite direction, resulting in a lower cosine similarity. When plotted on a graph, the "king" and "queen" arrows would travel almost side by side, while the "apple" arrow would shoot off at a noticeable angle.

To optimize performance and support faster retrieval of relevant matches, many organizations store these embeddings in specialized vector databases—tools designed to index high-dimensional vectors to improve search and return the most similar results.

Cosine similarity vs. other similarity metrics

Cosine similarity is just one approach in a broader ecosystem of similarity metrics. Each metric is designed to assess similarity in different ways and is better suited for specific types of data within a multi-dimensional space. Examples include:

Euclidean distance

This metric calculates the straight-line distance between two points in a vector space. It’s intuitive and commonly used in data analysis, especially for comparing numeric data or physical features. However, in high-dimensional spaces where vectors tend to converge in distance, Euclidean distance becomes less reliable for tasks like clustering or information retrieval.

Jaccard similarity

Jaccard similarity measures the overlap between two datasets by dividing the size of the intersection by the size of the union. It's commonly applied to datasets involving categorical or binary data—such as tags, clicks or product views—and is particularly useful for recommendation systems. While Jaccard focuses on presence or absence, it doesn’t account for frequency or magnitude.

Dot product

The dot product of vectors A and B reflects how closely they point in the same direction, but without normalizing magnitudes. This factor makes it sensitive to scale: vectors with large values may appear more similar even if their direction differs.

Cosine similarity improves on this metric by dividing the dot product of the vectors by the product of the magnitudes of the vectors (the cosine similarity formula). Cosine similarity is therefore more stable for comparing non-zero vectors of varying lengths, especially in high-dimensional datasets.

In practice, organizations often use cosine similarity measures alongside other metrics depending on the structure of the dataset and the type of dissimilarity they want to avoid.

For instance, similarity search in NLP or LLM applications often combines cosine distance with embedding models trained on deep learning algorithms. Cosine similarity calculations are also integrated into open source tools like Scikit-learn, TensorFlow and PyTorch, making it easier for data scientists to compute cosine similarity across large-scale datasets.

Benefits of cosine similarity

Given its role across myriad systems, cosine similarity offers several advantages over traditional similarity metrics:

  • Robust in high-dimensional space: Cosine similarity performs reliably in high-dimensional environments where other distance-based metrics may degrade.
  • Insensitive to magnitude: Cosine similarity ignores the magnitude of the vectors, making it especially useful when documents or data points vary in scale or length.
  • Efficient implementation: Cosine similarity is computationally lightweight and can be implemented using popular programming language libraries such as NumPy and SciPy.
  • Applicable across domains: Cosine similarity is flexible enough to support a wide range of use cases, including text mining, information retrieval, similarity search and real-time recommendations.

Challenges with using cosine similarity

Despite its advantages, cosine similarity is not without its limitations, including:

  • Zero vector limitation: Cosine similarity is undefined when one or both vectors have zero magnitude, which makes preprocessing to eliminate zero vectors essential.
  • Risk of false similarity: Cosine similarity can produce high scores for vectors that are directionally aligned but semantically unrelated, especially in poorly trained embedding models. If the underlying training data lacks diversity or contextual nuance, it can lead to biased or misleading results.
  • Dependence on normalization: It requires that all input vectors be normalized, and improperly scaled data can skew results.
  • Ambiguity in orthogonality: A similarity score of 0 does not always mean a complete dissimilarity in a real-world context. This is especially the case in nuanced domains like language.

Practical tips for using cosine similarity

To get the most value from cosine similarity, organizations can consider the following:

Preprocess data

Organizations can normalize vectors before computation to ensure scale consistency and valid results, especially when using high-dimensional inputs.
Remove zero vectors

Businesses should clean datasets to remove or flag zero vectors, as they will cause “divide-by-zero” errors during cosine similarity calculations.
Combine with other metrics

Organizations can complement cosine similarity with additional metrics such as Jaccard similarity or Euclidean distance when multiple dimensions of similarity are needed.
Test in production-like environments

Before deployment, businesses should evaluate cosine similarity performance in environments that reflect real-world conditions, particularly when used in real-time systems such as application programming interfaces (APIs).

Organizations can leverage mature, open source libraries to efficiently perform cosine similarity calculations at scale. For example, Scikit-learn provides a ready-to-use cosine similarity function through the Python module path: sklearn.metrics.pairwise.

Alternatively, the formula can be coded directly in Python using NumPy:

“cosine_similarity = np.dot(v1, v2) / (np.linalg.norm(v1) * np.linalg.norm(v2))”

Like arrows, cosine similarity helps organizations align directionally. Whether it’s matching search results or informing data-driven decision making, cosine similarity can provide powerful insights and help personalize experiences across various use cases.
