What is a machine learning pipeline?

The history of machine learning pipelines is closely tied to the evolution of both machine learning and data science as fields. While the concept of data processing workflows predates machine learning, the formalization and widespread use of machine learning pipelines as we know them today have developed more recently.

Early data processing workflows (Pre-2000s): Before the widespread adoption of machine learning, data processing workflows were used for tasks such as data cleaning, transformation and analysis. These workflows were typically manual and involved scripting or using tools like spreadsheet software. However, machine learning was not a central part of these processes during this period.



Emergence of machine learning (2000s): Machine learning gained prominence in the early 2000s with advancements in algorithms, computational power and the availability of large datasets. Researchers and data scientists started applying machine learning to various domains, leading to a growing need for systematic and automated workflows.

Rise of data science (Late 2000s to early 2010s): The term "data science" became popular as a multidisciplinary field that combined statistics, data analysis and machine learning. This era saw the formalization of data science workflows, including data preprocessing, model selection and evaluation, which are now integral parts of machine learning pipelines.



Development of machine learning libraries and tools (2010s): The 2010s brought the development of machine learning libraries and tools that facilitated the creation of pipelines. Libraries like scikit-learn (for Python) and caret (for R) provided standardized APIs for building and evaluating machine learning models, making it easier to construct pipelines.



Rise of AutoML (2010s): Automated machine learning (AutoML) tools and platforms emerged, aiming to automate the process of building machine learning pipelines. These tools typically automate tasks such as hyperparameter tuning, feature selection and model selection, making machine learning more accessible to non-experts with visualizations and tutorials. Apache Airflow is an example of an open-source workflow management platform that can be used to build data pipelines.

Integration with DevOps (2010s): Machine learning pipelines started to be integrated with DevOps practices to enable continuous integration and deployment (CI/CD) of machine learning models. This integration emphasized the need for reproducibility, version control and monitoring in ML pipelines. This integration is referred to as machine learning operations, or MLOps, which helps data science teams effectively manage the complexity of managing ML orchestration. In a real-time deployment, the pipeline replies to a request within milliseconds of the request.