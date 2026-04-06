What is deep reinforcement learning?

Deep reinforcement learning is a branch of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) that helps an agent get better at decision-making. It does that by learning through trial and error, which represents a powerful learning approach. It brings together reinforcement learning—where rewards guide the actions—and deep neural networks capable of handling complex inputs like images.

An agent can gradually learn how to act intelligently in real‑world situations by combining these two processes. Modern implementations often use Python and frameworks like PyTorch and TensorFlow to train reinforcement learning agents efficiently.

Imagine teaching a dog a new trick. You don’t hand it a manual. You give your pet the opportunity to earn rewards for performing correctly by rewarding it when it does so. Then, over time, it learns how to perform behaviors associated with being rewarded. Reinforcement learning is built on the idea that a trial-and-error process where the feedback from surrounding environment leads to the wanted behavior.

Now picture that same trial‑and‑error learning combined with the strength of today’s neural networks—systems that can take in raw images, pick up on subtle patterns and adapt across different situations. That combination is what we call deep reinforcement learning.