What is deep reinforcement learning?

Deep reinforcement learning is a branch of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) that helps an agent get better at decision-making. It does that by learning through trial and error, which represents a powerful learning approach. It brings together reinforcement learning—where rewards guide the actions—and deep neural networks capable of handling complex inputs like images.
An agent can gradually learn how to act intelligently in real‑world situations by combining these two processes. Modern implementations often use Python and frameworks like PyTorch and TensorFlow to train reinforcement learning agents efficiently.
Imagine teaching a dog a new trick. You don’t hand it a manual. You give your pet the opportunity to earn rewards for performing correctly by rewarding it when it does so. Then, over time, it learns how to perform behaviors associated with being rewarded. Reinforcement learning is built on the idea that a trial-and-error process where the feedback from surrounding environment leads to the wanted behavior.
Now picture that same trial‑and‑error learning combined with the strength of today’s neural networks—systems that can take in raw images, pick up on subtle patterns and adapt across different situations. That combination is what we call deep reinforcement learning.
Reinforcement learning defines how an agent learns through reward and interaction, but it does not specify the type of system that performs this learning. Here is where deep learning becomes important.
Deep learning relies on multi‑layer neural networks that gradually turn raw input into more meaningful data representations. As these networks train, they start to notice useful patterns. Some patterns include faces in pictures (a computer vision task), meanings behind a sentence (a natural language processing task), objects moving in a video—the same foundations that power generative AI models.
For deep RL, the key advantage is that deep learning can handle large, high‑dimensional inputs with ease. A convolutional neural network (CNN) can take in a full game frame and pull out useful details on its own. Recurrent networks can handle streams of information over time. Transformers can pick apart large inputs and make sense of complicated relationships within them. Traditional reinforcement learning lacked these capabilities, which is why combining it with deep learning gives deep reinforcement learning its power.
To understand deep RL, you first need to understand its two parent fields—reinforcement learning being the first of them. In reinforcement learning, an agent learns by interacting with an environment. At every timestep:
The agent observes the current state of the environment: the current situation or condition of the environment
It selects an action: the decision or action that the agent takes based on the current state
It receives a reward: a number indicating how good or bad that action was
The environment moves to a next state: the new situation that the environment transitions into after the action
Interaction loop: the process continues as the trained agent keeps learning from each step
The agent’s only goal is to maximize its cumulative reward over time. There are no labeled examples, no human saying “in this situation, do this,” and no prior knowledge is explicitly given.
The agent discovers good behavior entirely through experience. For example, a chess-playing agent isn’t told that controlling the center is strategically important. It discovers it on its own because the actions that lead to controlling the center eventually lead to winning, which is the long-term reward.
With both fields understood individually, their combination becomes natural.
Deep RL = Reinforcement learning + deep neural networks
In reinforcement learning, a state represents the information the agent uses to decide what to do next. In classical RL, agents used lookup tables storing one value per state-action pair. This approach worked fine for small problems like grid worlds or simple card games. But as tasks became more complex, the number of possible states exploded, making lookup tables impractical.
A single Atari game frame is a 210×160 pixel image with 128 possible colors per pixel. The number of possible states is incomprehensibly large and no table could store them all. Deep RL solves this challenge by replacing the lookup table with a neural network that learns to estimate values directly from raw inputs. This way, it allows the agent to generalize across states it hasn’t seen before.
The diagram shows the basic deep RL cycle. The agent gets the current state (s) and runs it through a deep neural network that outputs a policy π(s,a) and suggests which action to take. After the agent takes action, the environment sends back a reward (r) and the next state.
This cycle repeats and as this process happens, the network slowly adjusts its weights so the choices it makes work out better. It basically learns by trial and error, not because it was given a fixed set of instructions to follow.
Classical RL ran into many limits when the tasks became too complicated. Deep learning helps overcome those limits in a few ways.
Handles large and continuous state spaces: Large or continuous state spaces can be managed by using neural networks. They don’t have to record every single situation they encounter. Even if the pixels or details don’t match anything they’ve seen before, they can typically understand a new state once they’ve grasped the general patterns.
Learns features automatically: Classical RL depends on humans to manually choose what mattered in the input such as how far the agent is from an enemy or how much health it has left. With deep learning, the network sorts that out during training without any human interference.
Enables end-to-end learning: Deep learning makes it possible to train everything in one go. You can feed the system raw input and get an action out without breaking the problem into pieces. It learns what to pay attention to and how to react, all at the same time.
Deep RL does not replace classical RL—it builds directly on top of it. Every modern algorithm, no matter how sophisticated, still operates on the same core principles established here. In this section, you’ll learn the classical methods to understand that deep RL is the natural extension rather than entirely new concepts.
Markov Decision Process (MDP): The standard framework used to describe an RL problem. An MDP is defined by:
States (S), actions you can take (A), transition probabilities P(s’|s,a), reward function R(s,a) and discount factor γ.
The main assumption called the Markov Property is that, what happens next depends on the current situation and the action you pick, not the whole chain of events that led there.[1]
Policy (π): With a deterministic policy, the agent always picks the same action in the same situation—like a chess player who always follows a favorite move in a certain position. A stochastic policy mixes things up and chooses actions based on probabilities, which is useful when the agent still needs to explore. No matter the method, the whole point of RL is to find a policy that collects as much reward as possible over time.
Value function (V) and action-value function (Q): The value function, V(s), tells you how much reward an agent can expect to collect from a specific state if it keeps acting the same way. It gives an idea of how good it is to be in that specific state in the long run. The action‑value function, Q(s, a), goes a step further by calculating the reward from taking a specific action in that state. It lets the agent compare different choices. That difference is important because many deep RL methods, Deep Q-Networks (DQN) focus entirely around learning Q-values with neural networks.
Bellman equation: It is a recursive formula that calculates how valuable a state is by breaking it down into smaller steps. You take whatever reward you get right away and add it to the discounted value of whatever state you’re likely to end up in next. Put more simply, it says that the value of where you are now comes from what you get immediately plus whatever good things you might be able to reach afterward.[2]
Dynamic programming, value iteration and policy iteration: These methods can find the perfect strategy for an agent, but only when the entire environment is already known in advance, every rule, every outcome, every probability. In practice, this situation is rare—hence why these methods matter more as a theoretical foundation than as practical tools. Real deep RL algorithms are built to work without that complete map.
Monte Carlo and temporal difference (TD) learning: Both methods learn without needing a known environment model. Monte Carlo waits until the end of a full episode to update, while TD learning updates after every single step by using the immediate reward plus its estimate of future value. TD is faster, more practical and the direct foundation of Q-learning.
Q-learning: Q-learning is a method where an agent learns the value of its actions by always assuming it will make the best possible action in the next step, even if it’s currently just exploring or making mistakes. This approach is called off-policy because the agent learns about the “perfect” path while it is still practicing and trying different things.[3]
REINFORCE: It is the original policy gradient algorithm. After each complete episode, it adjusts the policy to make high-reward actions. But this process is noisy and rewards fluctuate a lot between episodes, making the gradient updates unreliable and learning slow.
Actor-critic: The actor is the policy network and it decides what action to take. The critic is the value network and it watches what the actor does and gives feedback on how good that decision was. Instead of waiting until the end of an episode to learn, the critic provides a training signal after every single step, making learning much more stable and efficient.
Exploration versus exploitation: Exploration means trying new actions to discover whether something better exists. Exploitation means to use what you already know to take the best current action. If it’s too much exploitation, the agent gets stuck at suboptimal strategies and if it’s too much exploration, it won’t take advantage of what it learned.
Classical RL gave us the framework. However, when environments became complex, these methods hit their limits. Deep RL picks up exactly where classical RL left off, replacing tables and hand-crafted features with neural networks that can process raw, high-dimensional inputs at scale. The following algorithms represent the field’s best solutions to making that work in practice.
Value-based methods work by teaching the agent to estimate how valuable each action is in a specific state and then always picking the action with the highest estimated value. The agent doesn’t directly learns a policy; it learns values, and the policy emerges from those values automatically. Here are the major value-based mechanisms in deep RL:
Deep Q-Network (DQN): It replaces the Q-table with a deep neural network that takes a state as input and outputs Q-values for every possible action simultaneously. It works well because of two main ideas. First, experience replay stores past experiences and randomly samples them during training so the network doesn’t just memorize recent events. Second, a target network, a slow, frozen copy of the main network, provides stable targets so the learning doesn’t bounce around too much.
Double DQN: Standard DQN systematically overestimates Q-values because it always picks the action with the highest predicted value and noise pushes those estimates upward. Double DQN fixes it by separating how actions are chosen and how they’re evaluated: the online network picks the action and the target network scores it. This process leads to much more accurate Q‑value estimates.
Rainbow DQN: Instead of treating each DQN improvement as a separate choice, Rainbow DQN combines the best of them into a single unified agent. The result substantially outperforms any individual method alone demonstrating that these improvements work better together than they do in isolation.
Policy-based methods take a different approach. Instead of figuring out values first and then turning those values into a policy, they just learn the policy directly. The agent tries actions, understands what worked out better and slowly shifts its behavior in that direction. This approach is especially useful when the agent has to produce exact, continuous actions instead of picking from a short list and the following methods are the examples of policy-based deep RL.
Asynchronous advantage actor-critic (A3C): This method works by running several versions of the agent at the same time, each in its own environment. Each copy gathers whatever experiences that it runs into and sends its updates back to one shared network that all of them are learning from. Since each one sees different situations, the training data ends up naturally varied, which helps the learning process.
Trust region policy optimization (TRPO): This method deals with a common issue in policy‑gradient methods, one bad update can collapse the policy. TRPO blocks that from happening by limiting how much the policy is allowed to shift in a single update. It’s reliable, but it relies on a lot of math and tends to be more expensive to run.
Proximal policy optimization (PPO): PPO tries to behave as steadily as TRPO, but it does it in a simpler way. Instead of using heavy math to keep the policy from changing too much, it just clips how significant the update can be. This process keeps the policy from taking huge, damaging steps while still being easy to train.
Value-based and policy-based methods work well for discrete action spaces. However, robotics, vehicle control and physical simulations require continuous actions where the agent must output precise values like joint angles or steering degrees rather than picking from a fixed list. The following approaches were built specifically for this purpose:
Deep deterministic policy gradient (DDPG) was the first algorithm to apply actor-critic methods to continuous action spaces, outputting a single deterministic action rather than sampling from a distribution.
Twin delayed deep deterministic policy gradient (TD3) improved directly on DDPG by fixing its overestimation bias and training instability. It achieved this change by using two critic networks, delayed policy updates and smoothed target actions making it more reliable in practice.
Soft actor-critic (SAC) takes a different approach entirely. Rather than just maximizing reward, SAC simultaneously maximizes policy entropy (how diverse and exploratory the agent’s actions are). This method encourages the agent to keep exploring throughout training rather than prematurely locking into a suboptimal strategy.
Beyond the core algorithms, three broader mechanisms make modern deep RL systems more capable.
Models with attention or memory such as long short-term memory (LSTMs) and Transformers let an agent hang on to bits of past information and focus on the input parts that matter. It is important in situations where the agent doesn’t see the whole environment at once. These models carry useful context forward and help the agent take decisions based on patterns that unfold over longer sequences rather than reacting only to the current frame.
Curiosity‑driven exploration provides another important boost. Instead of relying solely on external rewards, the agent assigns itself a small internal bonus for encountering unfamiliar or surprising states. This method keeps learning moving even when the environment offers little or no feedback for long stretches. As a result, the agent explores more widely and avoids getting stuck in repetitive, unproductive behavior.
Hierarchical reinforcement learning tackles the challenge of long‑horizon tasks. It does this by splitting the problem into layers: a high‑level controller sets goals, while lower‑level controllers figure out how to carry them out. This structure turns large, multi‑step problems into a sequence of more manageable sub‑tasks, enabling the agent to plan over longer timescales without letting complexity overwhelm it.
The core algorithms covered so far are all model-free. They learn directly from experience with no internal understanding or model of the environment.
Model-based RL takes things further by having the agent learn how the environment works so it can mentally simulate outcomes before acting.
Imitation learning helps an agent get started by copying expert demonstrations. This jump‑starts training by giving the agent examples of good behavior before it relies fully on rewards.
Inverse RL infers the reward function from those experts instead of relying on one that’s manually designed. The same concept is used in reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF) to learn human preferences.
Offline RL takes yet another approach by learning entirely from fixed datasets rather than active interaction. This process makes it possible to train agents in domains where experimenting in the real world is too risky or unethical—such as healthcare, autonomous driving or aviation.
Understanding each algorithm by itself tells just a part of the story. What really matters is what these methods can really do and deep RL has built an impressive record. Across games, science, industry and even everyday tech, the results show just how far the field has come.
Gaming and strategic play: DQN played 49 Atari games at human-level from raw pixels. AlphaGo, AlphaZero and AlphaStar showed how deep RL can master highly complex games through massive amounts of self‑play and planning. And OpenAI Five managed to beat top Dota 2 players after being trained with PPO on huge amounts of simulated experience.
Robotics and control: Deep RL systems have learned fine‑grained manipulation skills and complex movements by training inside realistic simulations. OpenAI’s robotic hand solved a Rubik’s Cube by using domain randomization across thousands of simulated physics configurations. SAC is a standard algorithm for robotic control benchmarks like MuJoCo.
Scientific discovery: AlphaTensor discovered provably faster matrix multiplication algorithms, solving a 50-year open problem in mathematics. AlphaFold, which uses an RL‑style refinement loop, was able to predict protein shapes with accuracy close to what lab experiments produce.
Healthcare: Deep RL optimizes treatment protocols and drug dosing from clinical data. A landmark study applied it to sepsis treatment in ICUs, discovering policies that outperformed standard clinical protocols. Offline RL is essential here because online exploration on real patients is ethically impossible.
The applications above paint an impressive picture but they represent deep RL at its best, under favorable conditions. The reality is that deploying deep RL in new domains is still genuinely difficult and the field has a set of open challenges that have resisted easy solutions.
Sample inefficiency: Deep RL requires enormous amounts of experience to learn. DQN needed roughly 50 million game frames to reach human level at Atari. In domains where data collection is slow or expensive, this is a major bottleneck. Model-based RL and offline RL are the field’s primary responses, allowing agents to learn from simulated futures and pre-collected datasets.
Hard reward design: Specifying what you really want the agent to optimize is harder than it sounds. Agents find unintended ways to maximize whatever reward you give them, a phenomenon called reward hacking. RLHF and inverse RL address this situation by learning the reward function from human behavior rather than requiring humans to specify it explicitly.
Black-box nature: Deep RL policies are encoded in millions of parameters, making it difficult to understand why the agent made a particular decision. In regulated industries like healthcare and finance it is often unacceptable. Explainable RL is an active research area working to make agent reasoning more transparent.
Real-world safety risks: RL agents learn by trying things, including harmful things. In high-stakes domains, unsafe exploration is unacceptable. A medical agent cannot experiment with dangerous drug doses. Safe RL, which designs algorithms that respect hard constraints throughout training, is one of the most active research frontiers in the field today.
Deep RL has already shown impressive results with agents excelling at complex games, robots learning skills in simulation and AI systems shaped by human feedback. At its core, deep RL builds on the foundations of classical reinforcement learning, extending those core ideas to complex, high-dimensional environments.
But major challenges still remain. Issues like data efficiency, reward design, safety and understanding model decisions will play a major role in what comes next. How well we handle these challenges will determine whether deep RL becomes dependable in serious applications or stays mostly in the research realm.
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1. Li, Y. (2017). Deep reinforcement learning: An overview. arXiv preprint arXiv:1701.07274.
2. Wang, X., Wang, S., Liang, X., Zhao, D., Huang, J., Xu, X., ... & Miao, Q. (2022). Deep reinforcement learning: A survey. IEEE Transactions on Neural Networks and Learning Systems, 35(4), 5064-5078.
3. Terven, J. (2025). Deep reinforcement learning: A chronological overview and methods. Ai, 6(3), 46.