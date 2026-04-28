What are optimization algorithms?

Zero‑order optimization methods

Zero‑order methods do not use gradient or curvature information. They rely solely on evaluating the objective function at sampled points, making them suitable for problems when the gradient and Hessian information (that is, a square matrix of second-order partial derivatives capturing local curvature) are difficult to obtain.

As a result, these methods make very few assumptions about the structure of the problem. For example, when no explicit functions are provided.2 Examples include random search, genetic algorithms, particle swarm optimization and other derivative‑free metaheuristic methods or evolutionary algorithms.

First‑order optimization methods

First-order methods use first‑order derivative information, typically gradients, to guide the optimization process regarding the parameters. They dominate modern machine learning due to their scalability in high-dimensional settings.

The canonical example is gradient descent, where model parameters are updated by moving opposite to the gradient, scaled by a learning rate that controls the step size. In machine learning, this approach is especially popular because it is computationally efficient and scales well to high‑dimensional, large‑scale problems.

Gradient descent uses the entire training dataset to compute the gradient before each parameter update. A widely used variant is stochastic gradient descent (SGD), which estimates gradients by using a randomly selected data point or mini-batch from the training data.

This stochastic optimization introduces randomness into the process, reducing per‑iteration cost and often helping the algorithm escape shallow local minima in nonconvex landscapes. Common adaptive extensions of SGD adjust learning rates automatically to improve stability, convergence and model generalization. Some examples of adaptive learning rate methods are:3,4

AdaGrad adjusts learning rates per hyperparameter based on accumulated historical gradients, benefiting sparse features but often leading to overly small learning rates.

adjusts learning rates per hyperparameter based on accumulated historical gradients, benefiting sparse features but often leading to overly small learning rates. RMSProp mitigates this issue by using an exponentially weighted moving average of squared gradients, discarding distant history.

mitigates this issue by using an exponentially weighted moving average of squared gradients, discarding distant history. Adam (Adaptive Moment Estimation) combines momentum with RMSProp-style adaptation by tracking both first and second moments of gradients, achieving fast and stable convergence across many tasks, including natural language processing.5

First‑order methods rely only on gradient information, which makes them memory‑efficient and robust. Although they might converge more slowly near an optimum than higher‑order methods, their scalability makes them the default choice for deep learning.

Second‑order optimization methods

Second‑order optimization methods use both first‑order information (gradients) and second‑order information, such as curvature, typically captured by the Hessian matrix.

A classic example is Newton’s method, where parameter updates are scaled by the inverse Hessian. In convex optimization problems, this approach can lead to rapid and reliable convergence to the global optimum. However, computing and storing the Hessian is infeasible for large-scale models, making pure second‑order methods impractical for most modern machine learning models.

To address this limitation, quasi‑Newton methods approximate the Hessian (or its inverse) using information from previous iterations. Popular examples include BFGS and L‑BFGS (limited‑memory BFGS). These methods retain many benefits of second‑order optimization while dramatically reducing memory and computational costs. They are commonly used for smaller‑scale problems or well‑behaved objectives where precision and fast convergence are priorities.