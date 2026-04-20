Build a multilingual customer support agent with IBM watsonx Orchestrate

You have two options to set up your project:



Option A: Clone the tutorial repository



Clone our GitHub repository to get all project files preconfigured:

git clone https://github.com/IBM/ibmdotcom-tutorials.git

Navigate to the multilingual-llm-customer-support-agent project directory within the cloned repository. This option provides you with all the necessary files and code examples ready to use.



Option B: Create from scratch



If you prefer to build the project step-by-step, create a new project directory:

mkdir multilingual-llm-customer-support-agent cd multilingual-llm-customer-support-agent

This directory is where you'll be working as you follow along, creating each file manually. Here is a preview of the project structure:



multilingual-llm-customer-support-agent/ ├── agent.yaml # Agent configuration (watsonx Orchestrate) ├── customer_support_tools.py # Tool definitions with @tool decorator ├── .env.example # Environment variables template └── .env # Your credentials

1a. Create a virtual environment



python -m venv .venv

1b. Activate your virtual environment



Creating a virtual environment isolates your project dependencies from other Python projects on your system.This activation command differs depending on your operating system.

macOS and Linux:

source .venv/bin/activate

Windows:

.venv/Scripts/activate

You should see a (.venv) appear at the beginning of your terminal prompt, indicating the virtual environment is active.





1c. Install required dependency



The only dependency we need for this tutorial is the watsonx Orchestrate ADK. You can run the following command in your terminal to install it.

pip install ibm-watsonx-orchestrate

1d. Set environment variables



Inside your project directory, create a .env file to store your watsonx Orchestrate credentials. If you cloned the repo in step 1, you can copy the provided template and configure the necessary fields:

cp .env.example .env

Otherwise, create a file within your working directory:

touch .env

For more information, see the setup guide.





Open the .env file in your text editor and configure the following three essential fields:

WO_DEVELOPER_EDITION_SOURCE: The source ID for the watsonx Orchestrate Developer Edition. Set it to orchestrate .

WO_DEVELOPER_EDITION_SOURCE=orchestrate

WO_INSTANCE: This URL is your watsonx Orchestrate service instance. You can find this information by logging in to your watsonx Orchestrate account and navigating to your instance details. Click your profile icon > Settings, then select API details tab.



The URL follows this format:



WO_INSTANCE=https://api.us-south.watson-orchestrate.cloud.ibm.com/instances/<your-instance-id>

Copy and paste your service instance URL to replace the template value in your .env file. The region (for example, us-south ) depends on geographical location.



