Build a multilingual customer support agent with IBM watsonx Orchestrate

Your business is scaling rapidly. Orders are coming in from every corner of the globe. It’s a milestone that you’ve worked hard for, but it’s also exhausting. You’re now spending more time answering customer support questions than growing your business. Fortunately, AI agents enabled by multilingual LLMs can handle this workload for you.
In this step-by-step tutorial, you will build a production-ready AI-powered support agent that serves customers across different languages, powered by cross-lingual large language models (LLMs) and watsonx Orchestrate®. Our multilingual support agent will have the following target languages: English, Spanish, French, Japanese, Korean and Arabic.
Multilingual large language model development begins with large-scale pre-training on training data spanning dozens or hundreds of languages. The LLM used in this tutorial is
Other state-of-the-art multilingual models include GPT-4 (which exhibits strong multilingual capabilities despite its English-centric pre-training emphasis), Meta’s Llama family (with open source weights available through Hugging Face), and IBM’s Granite® models.
The open source Aya dataset provides instruction-tuning examples in over 100 languages and has significantly advanced non-English model performance across various benchmarks. Users can also fine-tune models for low-resource languages—ones for which there is very limited digitized data and complex encoding requirements, making it difficult to train high‑quality language models for them.
A production-ready multilingual customer support agent built with IBM watsonx Orchestrate that can handle customer inquiries and instruction-following in diverse languages: English, Spanish, French, Japanese, Korean and Arabic. The agent will be equipped with tools to lookup order status, submit return requests, escalate requests to a human, check product availability and cancel orders.
Features:
This tutorial requires:
python --version
Note: The watsonx Orchestrate ADK is only available with the Developer Edition. It allows you to build, test and deploy AI agents locally before publishing them to your watsonx Orchestrate environment.
You have two options to set up your project:
Option A: Clone the tutorial repository
Clone our GitHub repository to get all project files preconfigured:
git clone https://github.com/IBM/ibmdotcom-tutorials.git
Navigate to the
multilingual-llm-customer-support-agent
Option B: Create from scratch
If you prefer to build the project step-by-step, create a new project directory:
mkdir multilingual-llm-customer-support-agent
cd multilingual-llm-customer-support-agent
This directory is where you'll be working as you follow along, creating each file manually. Here is a preview of the project structure:
multilingual-llm-customer-support-agent/
├── agent.yaml # Agent configuration (watsonx Orchestrate)
├── customer_support_tools.py # Tool definitions with @tool decorator
├── .env.example # Environment variables template
└── .env # Your credentials
python -m venv .venv
macOS and Linux:
source .venv/bin/activate
Windows:
.venv/Scripts/activate
You should see a
(.venv)
The only dependency we need for this tutorial is the watsonx Orchestrate ADK. You can run the following command in your terminal to install it.
pip install ibm-watsonx-orchestrate
Inside your project directory, create a
.env
cp .env.example .env
Otherwise, create a file within your working directory:
touch .env
For more information, see the setup guide.
Open the
.env
orchestrate
WO_DEVELOPER_EDITION_SOURCE=orchestrate
The URL follows this format:
WO_INSTANCE=https://api.us-south.watson-orchestrate.cloud.ibm.com/instances/<your-instance-id>
Copy and paste your service instance URL to replace the template value in your
.env
us-south
Replace
<your-api-key>
WO_API_KEY=<your-api-key>
Your complete
.env
WO_DEVELOPER_EDITION_SOURCE=orchestrate
WO_INSTANCE=https://api.us-south.watson-orchestrate.cloud.ibm.com/instances/<your-instance-id>
WO_API_KEY=<your-api-key>
Before we start the watsonx Orchestrate Developer Edition server, we need to create the tools for our agent. Our tools will be stored in the
customer_suport_tools.py
As you will see shortly, the agent's tools depend on a database of orders. In a production environment, this database would be a relational database or a NoSQL database, depending on the system’s requirements. In this tutorial, we will use a simple Python dictionary,
ORDERS_DB
ORDERS_DB: Dict[str, Dict] = {
"ORD-12345": {
"status": "shipped",
"tracking": "TRK-98765",
"estimated_delivery": (datetime.now() + timedelta(days=2)).strftime("%Y-%m-%d"),
"items": ["Laptop", "Mouse"],
"total": 1299.99,
"customer_email": "customer@example.com"
},
"ORD-67890": {
"status": "processing",
"tracking": None,
"estimated_delivery": (datetime.now() + timedelta(days=5)).strftime("%Y-%m-%d"),
"items": ["Headphones"],
"total": 199.99,
"customer_email": "customer@example.com"
},
"ORD-11111": {
"status": "delivered",
"tracking": "TRK-11111",
"estimated_delivery": (datetime.now() - timedelta(days=3)).strftime("%Y-%m-%d"),
"items": ["Keyboard", "Monitor"],
"total": 599.99,
"customer_email": "customer@example.com"
}
}
Now, we can define our tools. The
@tool
Look up the status of a customer order.
@tool
def lookup_order_status(order_id: str) -> Dict[str, Any]:
if order_id in ORDERS_DB:
return {
"success": True,
"order_id": order_id,
"data": ORDERS_DB[order_id]
}
else:
return {
"success": False,
"error": "Order not found",
"order_id": order_id
}
Parameters:
order_id
Returns:
Submit a return request for an order.
@tool
def submit_return_request(order_id: str, reason: str, items: List[str]) -> Dict[str, Any]:
if order_id in ORDERS_DB:
return_id = f"RET-{random.randint(10000, 99999)}"
return {
"success": True,
"return_id": return_id,
"order_id": order_id,
"status": "pending_approval",
"items": items,
"reason": reason,
"estimated_refund_days": 7,
"return_label_url": f"https://example.com/returns/{return_id}/label"
}
else:
return {
"success": False,
"error": "Order not found"
}
Parameters:
order_id
reason
items
Returns:
Escalate the conversation to a human agent.
@tool
def escalate_to_human(issue_summary: str, customer_language: str, priority: str = "normal") -> Dict[str, Any]:
ticket_id = f"TKT-{random.randint(10000, 99999)}"
# Estimate wait time based on priority
wait_times = {
"urgent": "2-5 minutes",
"high": "5-10 minutes",
"normal": "10-15 minutes",
"low": "15-20 minutes"
}
return {
"success": True,
"ticket_id": ticket_id,
"status": "escalated",
"language": customer_language,
"priority": priority,
"estimated_wait_time": wait_times.get(priority, "10-15 minutes"),
"issue_summary": issue_summary,
"queue_position": random.randint(1, 10)
}
Parameters:
issue_summary
customer_language
priority
Returns:
Check whether a product is in stock by using a simulated product database for demonstrative purposes.
@tool
def check_product_availability(product_id: str) -> Dict[str, Any]:
# Simulated product database
products = {
"PROD-001": {"name": "Laptop", "in_stock": True, "quantity": 15},
"PROD-002": {"name": "Mouse", "in_stock": True, "quantity": 50},
"PROD-003": {"name": "Keyboard", "in_stock": False, "quantity": 0},
"PROD-004": {"name": "Monitor", "in_stock": True, "quantity": 8}
}
if product_id in products:
product = products[product_id]
return {
"success": True,
"product_id": product_id,
"name": product["name"],
"in_stock": product["in_stock"],
"quantity": product["quantity"],
"estimated_restock": None if product["in_stock"] else (datetime.now() + timedelta(days=7)).strftime("%Y-%m-%d")
}
else:
return {
"success": False,
"error": "Product not found"
}
Parameters:
product_id
Returns:
Cancel an order that hasn't shipped yet.
@tool
def cancel_order(order_id: str, reason: str) -> Dict[str, Any]:
if order_id in ORDERS_DB:
order = ORDERS_DB[order_id]
# Can only cancel if order hasn't shipped yet
if order["status"] == "processing":
return {
"success": True,
"order_id": order_id,
"status": "cancelled",
"reason": reason,
"refund_amount": order["total"],
"estimated_refund_days": 5
}
else:
return {
"success": False,
"error": f"Cannot cancel order. Order status: {order['status']}. Please submit a return request instead."
}
else:
return {
"success": False,
"error": "Order not found"
}
Parameters:
order_id
reason
Returns:
Before integrating with an agent, test your tool to ensure that it works correctly:
python customer_support_tools.py
You should see output similar to:
Testing Customer Support Tools
======================================================================
1. Testing Order Lookup:
Order Status: {'success': True, 'order_id': 'ORD-12345', 'data': {'status': 'shipped', 'tracking': 'TRK-98765', 'estimated_delivery': '2026-04-15', 'items': ['Laptop', 'Mouse'], 'total': 1299.99, 'customer_email': 'customer@example.com'}}
2. Testing Return Request:
Return Request: {'success': True, 'return_id': 'RET-89168', 'order_id': 'ORD-12345', 'status': 'pending_approval', 'items': ['Laptop'], 'reason': 'Product defective', 'estimated_refund_days': 7, 'return_label_url': 'https://example.com/returns/RET-89168/label'}
3. Testing Escalation:
Escalation: {'success': True, 'ticket_id': 'TKT-98100', 'status': 'escalated', 'language': 'en', 'priority': 'high', 'estimated_wait_time': '5-10 minutes', 'issue_summary': 'Order not received after 3 weeks', 'queue_position': 8}
4. Testing Product Availability:
Product Availability: {'success': True, 'product_id': 'PROD-001', 'name': 'Laptop', 'in_stock': True, 'quantity': 15, 'estimated_restock': None}
5. Testing Order Cancellation:
Cancellation: {'success': True, 'order_id': 'ORD-67890', 'status': 'cancelled', 'reason': 'Changed mind', 'refund_amount': 199.99, 'estimated_refund_days': 5}
======================================================================
All tools tested successfully!
Note about the warning message: You might see a message like the following.
[WARNING] - Unable to properly parse parameter descriptions due to missing or incorrect type hints.
This warning is an informational warning from the watsonx Orchestrate ADK and does not affect the functionality of your tool. The ADK is being strict about docstring format pasting, but your tool results will be accurate.
Create a file named
agent.yaml
spec_version: v1
kind: native
name: multilingual_customer_support_agent
description: A multilingual AI agent that provides customer support in English, Spanish, French, Japanese, Korean, and Arabic
instructions: |
You are a helpful multilingual customer support agent that can communicate in multiple languages.
CRITICAL INSTRUCTIONS:
1. ALWAYS detect the customer's language and respond in the SAME language they use
2. Be polite, professional, empathetic, and helpful
3. Use the available tools to help customers with:
- Order status lookups
- Return requests
- Product availability checks
- Order cancellations
- Escalations to human agents when needed
SUPPORTED LANGUAGES:
- English (en)
- Spanish (es)
- French (fr)
- Japanese (ja)
- Korean (ko)
- Arabic (ar)
KNOWLEDGE BASE - Use this information to answer policy questions:
SHIPPING POLICY:
- English: We offer free shipping on orders over $50. Standard shipping takes 5-7 business days. Express shipping is available for an additional fee and takes 2-3 business days.
- Spanish: Ofrecemos envío gratuito en pedidos superiores a $50. El envío estándar tarda de 5 a 7 días hábiles. El envío exprés está disponible por una tarifa adicional y tarda de 2 a 3 días hábiles.
- French: Nous offrons la livraison gratuite pour les commandes de plus de 50 $. La livraison standard prend 5 à 7 jours ouvrables. La livraison express est disponible moyennant des frais supplémentaires et prend 2 à 3 jours ouvrables.
- Japanese: 50ドル以上のご注文で送料無料です。通常配送は5〜7営業日かかります。速達配送は追加料金で利用可能で、2〜3営業日かかります。
- Korean: $50 이상 주문 시 무료 배송을 제공합니다. 표준 배송은 영업일 기준 5-7일이 소요됩니다. 특급 배송은 추가 요금으로 이용 가능하며 영업일 기준 2-3일이 소요됩니다.
- Arabic: نحن نقدم الشحن المجاني للطلبات التي تزيد عن 50 دولارًا. يستغرق الشحن القياسي من 5 إلى 7 أيام عمل. الشحن السريع متاح برسوم إضافية ويستغرق من 2 إلى 3 أيام عمل.
RETURN POLICY:
- English: We accept returns within 30 days of purchase. Items must be unused and in original packaging. Refunds are processed within 7-10 business days after we receive the return.
- Spanish: Aceptamos devoluciones dentro de los 30 días posteriores a la compra. Los artículos deben estar sin usar y en su embalaje original. Los reembolsos se procesan dentro de 7 a 10 días hábiles después de recibir la devolución.
- French: Nous acceptons les retours dans les 30 jours suivant l'achat. Les articles doivent être inutilisés et dans leur emballage d'origine. Les remboursements sont traités dans les 7 à 10 jours ouvrables après réception du retour.
- Japanese: 購入後30日以内の返品を受け付けています。商品は未使用で元の梱包状態である必要があります。返品を受け取ってから7〜10営業日以内に返金が処理されます。
- Korean: 구매 후 30일 이내에 반품을 받습니다. 제품은 미사용 상태이고 원래 포장 상태여야 합니다. 환불은 반품을 받은 후 영업일 기준 7-10일 이내에 처리됩니다.
- Arabic: نحن نقبل المرتجعات في غضون 30 يومًا من الشراء. يجب أن تكون العناصر غير مستخدمة وفي عبواتها الأصلية. تتم معالجة المبالغ المستردة في غضون 7-10 أيام عمل بعد استلام المرتجع.
WARRANTY INFO:
- English: All electronics come with a 1-year manufacturer warranty. Extended warranties are available for purchase. The warranty covers manufacturing defects but not accidental damage.
- Spanish: Todos los productos electrónicos vienen con una garantía del fabricante de 1 año. Las garantías extendidas están disponibles para su compra. La garantía cubre defectos de fabricación pero no daños accidentales.
- French: Tous les appareils électroniques sont couverts par une garantie fabricant d'un an. Des garanties prolongées sont disponibles à l'achat. La garantie couvre les défauts de fabrication mais pas les dommages accidentels.
- Japanese: すべての電子機器には1年間のメーカー保証が付いています。延長保証は購入可能です。保証は製造上の欠陥をカバーしますが、偶発的な損傷はカバーしません。
- Korean: 모든 전자제품에는 1년 제조업체 보증이 제공됩니다. 연장 보증은 구매 가능합니다. 보증은 제조 결함을 보장하지만 우발적인 손상은 보장하지 않습니다.
- Arabic: تأتي جميع الأجهزة الإلكترونية مع ضمان الشركة المصنعة لمدة عام واحد. الضمانات الممتدة متاحة للشراء. يغطي الضمان عيوب التصنيع ولكن ليس الأضرار العرضية.
RESPONSE FORMATTING:
- Respond in natural, conversational paragraphs
- Do NOT use code fences, markdown lists, or labeled blocks
- Integrate information into fluent text
- Keep responses concise and user-friendly
- Match the customer's language
WHEN TO USE TOOLS:
- Use lookup_order_status when customer asks about their order
- Use submit_return_request when customer wants to return items
- Use check_product_availability when customer asks if something is in stock
- Use cancel_order when customer wants to cancel an unshipped order
- Use escalate_to_human when you cannot resolve the issue or customer explicitly requests human help
ESCALATION CRITERIA:
- Complex issues beyond your capabilities
- Customer is frustrated or angry
- Legal or compliance matters
- Refund disputes
- Customer explicitly requests human agent
llm: "groq/openai/gpt-oss-120b"
style: default
tools:
- lookup_order_status
- submit_return_request
- escalate_to_human
- check_product_availability
- cancel_order
Let's breakdown the key fields:
orchestrate models list
groq/openai/gpt-oss-120b
After you have configured the environment variables in your
.env
orchestrate server start -e .env
This command starts the local watsonx Orchestrate server and loads your credentials
from the
.env
[INFO] - Waiting for orchestrate server to be fully initialized and ready...
[INFO] - Orchestrate services initialized successfully
[INFO] - local tenant found
[INFO] - You can run `orchestrate env activate local` to set your environment or `orchestrate chat start` to start the UI service and begin chatting.
If the server initialization fails or hangs, try starting from a clean slate by following these steps:
orchestrate server reset
This command stops and removes all containers created for watsonx Orchestrate.
orchestrate server start -e .env
orchestrate server logs
If the preceding steps do not work, reset the server and completely remove the server environment:
orchestrate server purge
Now you'll import your customer support tools and agent into the local environment and test them with sample product reviews that act as test data to validate the model's predictions.
Before importing the agent, you need to import the tools so they are available in your watsonx Orchestrate environment.
Run this command to import the tools:
orchestrate tools import -k python -f customer_support_tools.py
This command imports the Python tool directly. Your output should resemble the following:
[INFO] - Tool 'cancel_order' imported successfully
[INFO] - Tool 'check_product_availability' imported successfully
[INFO] - Tool 'escalate_to_human' imported successfully
[INFO] - Tool 'lookup_order_status' imported successfully
[INFO] - Tool 'submit_return_request' imported successfully
Now that the tools are imported, you can import the agent that uses it. Use the
orchestrate agents import
orchestrate agents import -f agent.yaml
Output:
[INFO] - Agent 'multilingual_customer_support_agent' imported successfully
The agent configuration and tool references are validated before the agent is registered with the Orchestrate environment.
Now that both the tool and agent are imported, you can start the chat interface with your agent:
orchestrate chat start
Output:
[INFO] - local tenant found
[INFO] - Auto-detecting local IP address for async tool callbacks...
[INFO] - Auto-configured CALLBACK_HOST_URL to: http://9.65.70.92:4321
[INFO] - Waiting for orchestrate server to be fully started and ready...
[INFO] - Starting docker-compose UI service inside LimaLifecycleManager...
[INFO] - Chat UI Service started successfully.
[INFO] - Waiting for UI component to be initialized...
[INFO] - Opening chat interface at http://localhost:3000/chat-lite
This command opens a web-based chat interface in your default browser at
http://localhost:3000/chat-lite
Click the agent dropdown menu at the upper left of the chat interface and select multilingual_customer_support_agent from the list.
The agent is now active and ready to provide multilingual support.
With your agent selected, try asking it to provide customer support. Here are some examples to test out different languages:
|Language
|Code
|Example Query
|English
|en
|“What is your shipping policy?”
|Spanish
|es
|“¿Cuál es su política de envío?”
|French
|fr
|“Quelle est votre politique de livraison?”
|Japanese
|ja
|“配送ポリシーは何ですか？”
|Korean
|ko
|“배송 정책은 무엇입니까?”
|Arabic
|ar
|“ما هي سياسة الشحن الخاصة بك؟”
For a more in-depth look at expected agent-user interactions, take a look at these sample outputs.
Customer: “Hi, I’d like to check the status of my order ORD-12345”
Agent: "Your order ORD-12345 has been shipped and is on its way to you. The tracking number is TRK-98765. The estimated delivery date is April 16, 2026. The order includes a laptop and a mouse, totaling $1,299.99. If you need any further assistance, feel free to let me know!"
Customer: "Quiero devolver mi pedido ORD-12345. El producto está defectuoso."
Agent: "Entiendo, lamento que haya recibido un producto defectuoso. He iniciado la solicitud de devolución para su pedido ORD-12345. ID de devolución: RET-38657 Artículos a devolver: Laptop y Mouse Motivo: Defectuoso Estado: pendiente de aprobación Puede descargar la etiqueta de devolución en el siguiente enlace: https://example.com/returns/RET-38657/label Una vez que recibamos los artículos, el reembolso se procesará en un plazo de 7 – 10 días hábiles. Si tiene alguna otra pregunta o necesita más ayuda, estoy a su disposición."
Customer: "Quelle est votre politique de livraison?"
Agent: "Nous offrons la livraison gratuite pour les commandes de plus de 50 $. La livraison standard prend généralement entre 5 et 7 jours ouvrables. Si vous avez besoin d’une livraison plus rapide, l’option express est disponible moyennant des frais supplémentaires et elle arrive en 2 à 3 jours ouvrables. N’hésitez pas si vous avez d’autres questions !"
This output is quite impressive! Our agent is altenrating different languages in the same chat and pulling data from our sample database accurately.
Now, try testing the agent with your own queries in any of the supported languages.
When you're finished testing your agent, you can stop the watsonx Orchestrate server.
orchestrate server stop
Output:
[INFO] - Stopping docker-compose services...
[INFO] - Services stopped successfully.
[INFO] - Stopping Lima VM...
[INFO] - Lima VM stopped.
When you're done working in the project, deactivate your Python virtual environment:
deactivate
You can reactivate it anytime by running the activation command in step 1.
The AI system built in this tutorial is a multilingual customer support chatbot that detects a user’s language and handles real‑world support tasks through tool‑based orchestration. Using a transformer‑based LLM with language-specific embedding handling and cross-lingual transfer, it moves beyond machine translation to deliver consistent, scalable support.
As a next step, you can integrate enterprise systems so the agent can access real data and deliver real-world customer and language support.
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1 IBM. (n.d.). Choosing your LLM. IBM watsonx Orchestrate Developer Documentation. https://developer.watson-orchestrate.ibm.com/llm/getting_started_llm