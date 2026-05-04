What is data visualization in machine learning?

Histograms

A histogram shows how a single numeric feature is distributed. It splits the values into bins on the x‑axis and counts how many data points fall into each bin on the y‑axis. In Python, using tools like matplotlib or seaborn, plotting a histogram quickly shows whether a feature looks normal, right‑skewed, bimodal or close to uniform.

Each pattern suggests a different preprocessing step. For example, you might plot a histogram of product prices and see most of them under USD 50 but a long stretch reaching up to USD 500. That pattern suggests the feature would benefit from a log transform before you use it in a model.

Scatter plots

Scatter plots place two numeric variables on the x-axis and y-axis, with each data point represented as a dot. They’re useful for noticing both linear and non‑linear patterns, identifying where clusters form and flagging outliers that sit far away from the rest of the data. For example, plotting house size against sale price might show a clean upward trend until a certain size threshold, after which prices flatten, a pattern worth investigating before training.

Correlation matrix (Heatmap)

A correlation matrix displays the pairwise correlation between every numeric feature in your dataset. Rendered as a heatmap, where cell color encodes correlation strength, it makes multicollinearity visible at a glance. Features with a correlation of 0.95 or higher are often candidates for removal during feature selection, because they carry redundant information.

Correlation captures linear relationships only, so a near-zero correlation doesn’t mean that two features are independent. For example, “total rooms” and “total bedrooms” in a housing dataset will almost always show very high correlation and keeping both adds no new information to the model.

Box plots

Box plots give a quick summary of how a variable is spread out by showing the median, the main range of the data (the interquartile range) and any outliers. They’re especially useful in machine learning for comparing how a numeric feature differs across target groups such as looking at income for people who defaulted on a loan versus people who didn’t.

Pair plots

Pair plots generate a grid of scatter plots for every combination of numeric features in the dataset, with histograms or density plots along the diagonal. Seaborn’s pairplot() function generates these plots in a single line. For datasets with up to 10–15 features, pair plots offer a rapid multivariate overview that would take many individual plots to replicate.

Features, in this context, simply refer to the individual columns in your dataset, such as age, income or purchase frequency. For example, a pair plot for a sales dataset might quickly reveal that revenue and units sold move closely together, while the discount rate doesn’t relate much to either one. Insights like that can help you decide which features are worth keeping.

Density plots

Density plots are like smoother versions of histograms. They’re useful for comparing how a feature is distributed across two groups. When the curves are far apart, the feature usually has strong predictive value. But if they overlap, it’s less helpful.

For example, if you chart the density of “purchase frequency” for loyal versus churned customers and the two lines form clearly separate peaks, that’s a good sign the feature will help in a churn prediction model.