What is a multimodal LLM (MLLM)?

Despite rapid progress, multimodal LLMs still face several critical challenges that limit their performance and practical deployment.

Handling long contexts: Many MLLMs struggle to process long, complex sequences that mix text, images or videos. This challenge makes tasks like understanding long videos or documents with rich visuals, where end-to-end comprehension is necessary, more difficult.

Complex instruction following: Current open models often fall short when asked to handle nuanced or multistep instructions. High-quality instruction following often still relies on proprietary systems like GPT-4V.

Cross-modal reasoning: Techniques like multimodal in-context learning (M-ICL) and chain of thought reasoning (M-CoT) are still in their early stages, leaving models with limited cross-modal reasoning abilities.

Expansion to new modalities: Future models need to handle more diverse data types, for example, combining audio, visual and physiological signals in emotion recognition or multiple medical imaging techniques for diagnosis.

High computation costs: Training large multimodal models demands massive computational resources including GPUs, distributed systems and careful scheduling, making it costly and time-consuming.

Lifelong learning: Most MLLMs still rely on static training. Building models that can learn continuously, adapt to new tasks and retain previous knowledge without forgetting, is an open challenge.

Safety and robustness: Like text-only LLMs, multimodal models can generate biased or misleading outputs if not properly safeguarded.

Multimodal LLMs are expanding what AI can understand and generate, but the next advancements won’t come from just adding more parameters. New architectures promise faster, more efficient sequence processing by breaking away from the attention-heavy bottlenecks of traditional transformers. These advancements mean more tokens, less computation and better scalability for long-context, richly multimodal tasks.

At the same time, smarter prompt engineering is reducing the need for costly fine-tuning by letting us guide models with better instructions instead of more training. And instead of endlessly scaling up model size, many researchers now focus on using larger, more diverse datasets enabling open-source and task-specific models to thrive.

With organizations like OpenAI, Microsoft and the open source community leading the charge, the future of multimodal AI is incredibly exciting. Innovations like retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), in context learning (ICL) and multimodal reasoning are setting new benchmarks for advancements in robotics, image recognition and language understanding. By effectively processing and integrating diverse multimodal inputs, these models are moving beyond unimodal systems to deliver richer, more context-aware experiences. Through advanced machine learning techniques and streamlined training processes, multimodal AI models are enabling smarter interactions, whether it's through conversational chatbots, intuitive image analysis or decision-making systems powered by autoregressive architectures. These systems are becoming more intuitive, context-aware and human-like, with the potential to make a real difference in industries ranging from healthcare to automation and beyond.