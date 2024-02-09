Ensemble learning is a machine learning technique that aggregates two or more learners (e.g. regression models, neural networks) in order to produce better predictions. In other words, an ensemble model combines several individual models to produce more accurate predictions than a single model alone.1 At times, sources may refer to this technique as committee-based learning. Ensemble learning rests on the principle that a collectivity of learners yields greater overall accuracy than an individual learner.2 Indeed, research supports its efficacy with machine learning models and convolutional neural networks (CNNs).

A note on terminology: base learner, base model, and, in some cases, base estimator refers to the individual model or models used to in ensemble algorithms. Literature further divides base learners into strong learner and weak learners. Weak models or learners are defined as those that perform little better than random guessing. For binary classification problems, weak classifiers are more formally those that achieve approximately fifty percent accuracy. By contrast, strong models or learners achieve excellent predictive performance, which in binary classification is formalized as equal to or greater than eighty percent accuracy.3

Note that some sources conflate weak learner and base learner given that ensemble methods, particularly sequential ones, effectively boost weak learners into strong learners.4