What is positional encoding?

Here we can see the concrete value of each word and their corresponding positional embedding value. However, we cannot use these word embeddings directly to interpret the order of words. The value calculated here is used to inject information about the position in an input vector of the transformer. Because the input of s i n ( x ) and c o s ( x ) are different, each position k will respond to a different sinusoidal function. The corresponding position of the different sinusoidal function gives us information on the absolute position and relative position of the word in “Allen walks dog”. In other words, this information can be used by the model in such a way that the model can learn to associate these patterns with order, spacing and structure.

Now let's implement a python function to visualize the positional matrix