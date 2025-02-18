What is self-attention?

Self-attention is a type of attention mechanism used in machine learning models. This mechanism is used to weigh the importance of tokens or words in an input sequence to better understand the relations between them. It is a crucial part of transformer models, a powerful artificial intelligence architecture that is essential for natural language processing (NLP) tasks. The transformer architecture is the foundation for most modern large language models (LLMs).

The self-attention mechanism was introduced by means of the transformer, a model neural network architecture proposed by researchers. The aim of the proposed architecture was to address the challenges of traditional machine learning models that use convolution neural networks (CNNs) and recurrent neural networks (RNNs).1

Traditional sequential models follow the same encoder-decoder architecture as transformer models but process data step-by-step or sequence-to-sequence (seq2seq). This function poses a challenge for parallelization, which is the ability to reduce computation time and enhance output generation by calculating attention weights across all parts of the input sequence simultaneously.



Self-attention played a key role in the advancement of LLMs by enabling parallelization within training examples. This method is useful because the longer the sequence length, the more memory constraints limit batching across training examples. Using self-attention, LLM training data can be split into batches and processed concurrently on multiple GPUs.1 Self-attention reduces the computational power needed to train machine learning models with efficient batching processed in parallel.

Not only does self-attention contribute to distributing the computational load efficiently, but it also enables the ability to process attention weights simultaneously. This ability allows the model to focus on relevant parts of an input sequence to dynamically predict the importance of each element within a sequence. Self-attention is good for NLP tasks such as machine translation, sentiment analysis and summarization.