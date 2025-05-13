What is continual learning?

Traditional machine learning systems train models on large static datasets . The dataset passes through the model’s algorithm in batches as the model updates its weights, or parameters. The model processes the entire dataset multiple times, with each cycle known as an epoch.

Developers identify the purpose of the deep learning model ahead of time, assemble a training dataset to fit the learning objective and train the model on that data. Then, the model is tested, validated and deployed. Fine-tuning the machine learning model with more data can tailor its performance to new tasks.

Traditional learning methods do not fully reflect the dynamism of the real world. Supervised learning uses static datasets with known outcomes. Unsupervised learning lets a model sort through data on its own, but the training data is still finite and unchanging. Reinforcement learning is similarly safe and constrained.

In contrast to traditional learning methods, continual learning attempts to apply the plasticity of the human brain to artificial neural networks . Neuroplasticity is the quality of the brain that allows it to adapt, learning without forgetting previous knowledge as it encounters changing circumstances.

Some types of continual learning still begin with offline batch-training in multiple epochs, similar to traditional offline training. Online continual learning solely trains models with a stream of single-pass data.