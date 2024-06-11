Downsampling is a common data processing technique that addresses imbalances in a dataset by removing data from the majority class such that it matches the size of the minority class. This is opposed to upsampling, which involves resampling minority class points. Both Python scikit-learn and Matlab contain built-in functions for implementing downsampling techniques.

Downsampling for data science is often mistaken for downsampling in digital signal processing (DSP). The two are similar in spirit. Downsampling for digital signal processing (also known as decimation) is the process of decrementing the bandwidth and sampling rate of the sampler, thus removing some of the original data from the original signal. The process of decreasing the sampling frequency is often done by reducing the sampling rate by some integer factor, keeping only one of every nth sample. This is done by using a lowpass filter, otherwise known as an anti-aliasing filter, to reduce the high frequency/noise components of a discrete-time signal by the previously mentioned integer factor.

Downsampling for data balancing can also be confused with downsampling for image processing. When data contains lots of features, like in high resolution MRI images, calculations can become expensive. Downsampling in image processing thus reduces the dimensionality of each data point through convolution. This is not the same as balancing the dataset: it is an optimization technique that will later require interpolation to get back the original data.